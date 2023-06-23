"Rockets win the title in 2026"- Houston fans are ecstatic as Amen Thompson is selected as the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA draft

With the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, the Houston Rockets selected guard Amen Thompson out of the City Reapers of the Overtime Elite. Thompson was drafted just one pick before his brother, Ausar Thompson, who went No. 5 to the Detroit Pistons. This made them the first siblings to be drafted in the top 5 in the same draft.

As a 6-foot-7 guard with elite athleticism, Amen should add even more excitement to Houston’s young core.

ESPN @espn



The Rockets take him with the No. 4 pick in the AMEN THOMPSON TO HOUSTONThe Rockets take him with the No. 4 pick in the #NBADraft AMEN THOMPSON TO HOUSTON 🚀 The Rockets take him with the No. 4 pick in the #NBADraft! https://t.co/TW2IGGjyLw

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following the pick, Rockets fans took to Twitter to express their satisfaction with the selection, with many looking forward to watching Houston’s new backcourt:

“Most athletic/explosive backcourt in the league,” one fan said.

“Rockets win the title in 2026, book it,” another said.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions to the Rockets drafting Amen Thompson:

Eli @ProfessorMunchh @espn Be ready for the most dominant backcourt ever @espn Be ready for the most dominant backcourt ever

E! @Rebelway_ @espn Kevin Porter Jr. better step up or this man going to take his spot. @espn Kevin Porter Jr. better step up or this man going to take his spot.

Also read: Houston Rockets NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

What can Rockets fans expect from Amen Thompson?

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson

As for what Houston Rockets fans can expect from Amen Thompson, he is a player with a quick first step and an explosive vertical leap, who can handle the ball.

Thompson averaged 16.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game on 56.6% shooting with the City Reapers. However, he struggled with his shooting at just 25.0% from 3-point range and 65.6% at the free-throw line. Whether or not he can improve his shooting will likely determine how successful he can be in the NBA.

However, Thompson should have a great opportunity to prove himself in Houston as he will likely be able to slide into the Rockets’ starting lineup from Day 1. Houston can now move forward with a young core of Thompson, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun, along with new coach Ime Udoka.

The Rockets will now look to take the next step after finishing just 22-60 (14th in the Western Conference) this past season.

Also read: "Magic are secretly loaded rn"- NBA fans applaud Orlando after they select Anthony Black as the Number 6 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

Poll : 0 votes