Houston Rockets NBA Draft Picks 2023: Full list of players drafted by the team

The Houston Rockets have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Rockets are entering the next phase of the rebuild with head coach Ime Udoka at the helm. They are likely selecting the final piece of their youth movement and start adding wins next season.

Houston have two first round picks in this year's draft — the No. 4 and the No. 20.

Rockets draft Amen Thompson fourth overall

Amen Thompson at the 2023 NBA Draft

The Houston Rockets selected Amen Thompson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. Thompson is one of the best athletes in this year's class along with his twin brother Ausar, who is expected to be a lottery pick as well.

Amen stands at 6-foot-7 and plays point guard. He could be an upgrade for the Rockets, who has Kevin Porter Jr. manning the position in the past two years. He's an elite playmaker for his age, while also having the upside to become one of the top defensive players in the league.

However, the 20-year-old guard will have to improve his lone weakness — shooting. He needs to work on his shot but being a pass-first player makes him a great fit in Houston regardless of it.

