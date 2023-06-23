"Magic are secretly loaded rn"- NBA fans applaud Orlando after they select Anthony Black as the Number 6 pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic made a bold move by selecting Arkansas guard Anthony Black as the sixth pick in the 2023 NBA draft, and fans couldn't be more thrilled. Twitter exploded with excitement as fans hailed the Magic for their shrewd choice, declaring that the team is secretly loaded with talent.

Bringing a complete game to the table, Black truly could become a game-changer for the Magic. His exceptional ball-handling skills and court vision position him to be one of the faces of the franchise.

ESPN @espn pick in the The Magic take Anthony Black with the No.pick in the #NBADraft The Magic take Anthony Black with the No. 6️⃣ pick in the #NBADraft❗ https://t.co/PbEnqDUq6r

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans have already drawn comparisons between Black and Lonzo Ball, noting their shared ability to elevate their teammates' performances.

Here are some reactions.

Rebecca @luvbeccaxx @espn I’m the thickest 18 year old fr fr @espn I’m the thickest 18 year old fr fr

Carina♡ @CarinaGreyOF I'll show you a good time @espn On my way to OrlandoI'll show you a good time @espn On my way to Orlando❤️ I'll show you a good time

Dakota Leierer @dleierer @espn Like the player but not sure of the fit with the magic. @espn Like the player but not sure of the fit with the magic.

Darth @JeramyTbell @espn Man magic just can't build a team @espn Man magic just can't build a team

What sets Black apart is his basketball IQ and his prowess as a true point guard. Confidently commanding the offense, he excels in pick-and-roll sets. Bringing versatility and defensive potential to the team, he stands tall with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. As the missing link alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, Black has the potential to usher in a new era of success for the Magic.

2023 NBA draft No. 6 pick Anthony Black: A stellar journey in college basketball

Anthony Black at the 2023 NBA draft

Anthony Black's rise in college basketball was nothing short of spectacular. As a freshman at Arkansas, he quickly established himself as a standout player in the backcourt, starting in 36 games and showcasing his all-around skills.

Averaging an impressive 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game, Black proved to be a force on both ends of the floor. While his 3-point shooting percentage may not have been the highest, his confidence as a scorer and his ability to impact the game in various offensive ways were undeniable.

During the 2022 Maui Invitational Tournament, Black's freshman season had a notable highlight. In each game, he delivered two consecutive exceptional performances with 26 points and six assists. He consistently threatened to achieve triple-doubles throughout the season with his skills in rebounding and playmaking.

His contributions were instrumental in Arkansas reaching the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, representing their third consecutive appearance at that stage. Black's ability to penetrate, find open teammates, rebound and excel as an on-ball defender make him a truly special player. At the 2023 NBA draft, the Orlando Magic found a gem to build their backcourt around for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes