The Thompson twins made history last night by becoming the first pair of brothers to be selected in the top ten of the draft in the same class. Both prospects have immense potential and could make a significant impact on their respective teams.

Interestingly, when asked about their sources of inspiration, the twins did not mention any legendary basketball players. Instead, they immediately credited their older brother, Troy Thompson Jr., for igniting their passion for the game. Despite not pursuing a professional basketball career himself, Troy is highly respected by his younger siblings.

"I feel like watching him play made me fall in love with the game." Ausar said.

"He was definitely the blueprint. He's motivated us to just go on with our dream, cause he was like a role model to me." Amen backed it up.

Troy had a commendable college basketball stint, playing for Prairie View A&M for two years. He had an impressive junior year, averaging 10.5 points and two rebounds per game. In his final college season in 2017-18, Troy maintained a solid performance with averages of 6.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.

Although Troy didn't secure a spot on the Stockton Kings, preventing him from becoming a professional basketball player, he now works closely with his younger brothers to help them elevate their game at the NBA level.

The Thompson twins reflected on them being drafted back-to-back

The Thompson twins talk about the 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft was one of the most-watched events of the league this year. With headliners like Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, fans were excited to see the entire drafting process last night. Fans didn't forget the Amen and Ausar, who was drafted right after the other.

The Overtime Elite athletes talked about what it was like to make history last night.

"It was crazy to see him drafted. When the team called him, I was like, 'Oh, this is real.' My heart was beating more for him, but when it was my turn, I didn't know where I was gonna go until Adam Silver said it... it was more exciting for him just because I had never seen it before." Ausar said.

"It was cool. Like he said, I was more excited for him than I was myself. But, I was going crazy, I'm not gonna lie. It's like they knew, they were waiting on him." Amen shared.

The Thompson twins will now join two organizations with promising young cores. Amen will have the opportunity to play alongside exceptional athletes like Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, while Ausar will be guided by Monty Williams, a former Coach of the Year winner.

