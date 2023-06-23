Thompson brothers NBA Draft 2023: Which team drafted twin siblings? 

One of the biggest stories of the 2023 NBA Draft was the Thompson brothers. After spending the past year with Overtime Elite, the twins entered their names into the player pool.

It did not take long for the Thompson brothers to hear their names called on draft night. The first to be selected was Amen. He will be joining Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. on the young Houston Rockets.

Not long after Amen was called, Ausar got to have his NBA moment. He was selected one pick after his brother, going to the Detroit Pistons with the fifth overall selection. He will be heading to a youthful squad that is now led by a veteran head coach in Monty Williams.

