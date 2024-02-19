Where is Zach Edey from in Canada? A look at Purdue center's background

Zach Edey is on a mission in his senior year for the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (23-3), and finally, things are going into place for the 2023 College Player of the Year. The 7-foot-4 player phenom from Canada is wreaking havoc again this season and has a strong chance to win the prestigious Naismith award back-to-back.

The senior big man is putting up monster numbers this college basketball season. Edey is averaging 23.3 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks, shooting an astonishing 61.3% from the field. The majority of his points come from the paint, where he maximizes his size and soft touch to punish defenders.

Like most athletes, basketball fans are curious about their favorite players' personal life and background, and Zach Edey is not an exception to this.

Where is Zach Edey from in Canada?

Zach Edey is from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was born on May 14, 2002, to Julia and Glen Edey. His mother, a mechanical engineer, was born to Chinese immigrants in Toronto, and his father, a big sports fan, is caucasian.

The young Edey changed focus to basketball as a sophomore at Leaside High School when his height made baseball impractical. He played for Toronto's Northern Kings AAU program, then moved to IMG Academy in Florida. The move was successful as he received D1 offers from schools like Baylor and Santa Clara. Eventually, committing to Purdue, as a three-star recruit.

The Purdue center is not the only tall person in their family, his mother stands at an impressive 6-foot-3 and also played basketball as a sport. Edey grew up playing ice hockey as well as baseball, a bond he shared with his father growing up.

Did Zach Edey play for the Canadian National Team?

Zach Edey played for the Canadian Men's Basketball Team in the recent 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, which was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Okinawa, Japan, and Manila, Philippines.

Canada Head Coach Jordi Fernández led the team, and was able to prove doubters wrong, beating the United States Men's Basketball team for the third-place finish, and securing a Bronze Medal.

Canada had some pretty big NBA names in their line-up like OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks and Toronto Raptors guard/forward, RJ Barrett.