Which NBA owners went to Michigan State? Exploring Spartans' connections to the biggest names in professional basketball

The NBA ownership landscape has undergone a dramatic overhaul over the last few years. Due to issues such as lack of success and off-field controversies, many tenured NBA owners have given up their space at the top of the food chart. However, in a trend that solidified this past NBA season, the current crop of owners includes individuals who attended Michigan State.

Three different team owners of premier franchises are proud alumni of the university. Without taking into account the biggest sports name to have come out of Michigan State University, Magic Johnson, we will look at alumni from the school making an impact on the NBA world.

Dan Gilbert and Tom Gores, with a net worth of over $20 billion and $6 billion, respectively, have been part of the association for a long time. Their ties to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons, respectively, have seen some incredible seasons for both franchises. While Gilbert earned a Bachelor's degree in Science, Gores had a much tougher time at Michigan State. Working as a janitor and telemarketer to support his education, he graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor's degree in construction management.

Last season, after completing the purchase of the Phoenix Suns, Mat Ishbia joined the list of NBA owners with ties to Michigan State. During his time at the school, Ishbia played for the Spartans between 1999 and 2002. As a walk-on point guard, he would serve as the Spartans' lead ball-handler, even winning the NCAA Championship in 2000.

Among the most represented colleges in terms of proprietorship in America, Michigan State's impact isn't felt just in basketball.

Magic Johnson proves that Michigan State's impact goes well beyond NBA owners

When looking through the alumni from Michigan State, perhaps the biggest name is Magic without a shadow of a doubt. The man whose legendary matchups with Larry Bird put basketball on the global map as a primetime sport, Johnson's impact on the game is undeniable. As a player, he would tally 3 NBA MVPs while earning 5 Championships for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Washington Commanders Introduce New Ownership Group

Even in the world of business and ownership, the legend isn't far behind. After owning a minority stake in the Lakers, he went on to transition to an ownership tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers in the mid-2010s. Since his arrival, the team has won 10 league titles in 11 seasons, sparking a remarkable run to the top.

However, that wasn't the end for Magic. During the 2023 offseason, Magic, in collaboration with Josh Harris, would place a winning bid worth $6 billion, giving him partial ownership of the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

He is the biggest example of the impact MSU has had on the world of sports.

Do you think Magic is the biggest name to come out of Michigan State? Let us know in the comments below.