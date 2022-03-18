"It was great to have a great white player playing for the Celtics" - Rob Parker outlines how Larry Bird and Magic Johnson saved the NBA in the 1980s

The NBA was in deep trouble in the 1970s, with issues like drugs, fights, racism and falling attendance. However, the league was saved just in time by two legends in Magic Johnson of the LA Lakers and Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics.

Magic and Bird captured fans' imaginations in 1979 when they faced off in the NCAA Tournament championship game. They then proceeded to put the NBA back on the map as the rivalry between the Lakers and Celtics was revived. In the 1980s, the Lakers won five NBA titles, while the Celtics won three.

theScore @theScore 42 years ago, Michigan State beats Indiana State in the NCAA Championship game. It marked the start of the Magic-Bird rivalry. 42 years ago, Michigan State beats Indiana State in the NCAA Championship game. It marked the start of the Magic-Bird rivalry. 🔥 https://t.co/cwGifQ8iUP

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker," one of the topics they tackled was how Johnson and Bird saved the league. They also pointed out how perfect it was for Magic to go to the Lakers, while the Celtics got Bird.

"The white guy goes to Boston and the Black, charismatic showman-type player goes to the Lakers with the MVP there, Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar)," Broussard said.

"Larry Bird, having a great white player in Boston. I know people like, 'Why are you gonna bring the race up?' Because it was important. You can't act like it wasn't. It was great to have a great white player playing for the Celtics. I don't care what anybody says," Parker said.

The arrival of Magic and Bird changed the game forever. The league wouldn't be what it is today without those two players. And as for the cities they were a part of? They were the perfect fits in the perfect storyline for the greatest rivalry in NBA history.

If Magic and Bird saved the NBA, Michael Jordan took it to another level

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls.

If Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are credited with saving the NBA in the 1980s, then Michael Jordan is responsible for taking the league to another level in the 1990s. Not only did MJ dominate the decade, but he also made the league global.

It started by leading Team USA to the gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Jordan and the Chicago Bulls also won six championships in the decade. Basketball is no longer just an American sport; it has become popular around the world.

In addition to his greatness on the court, Jordan's appeal was also evident off the court. His shoes are a major part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world. Jordan paved the way for players to make a lot of money in shoes, sponsorships and other ventures.

The NBA has become a global brand and one of the biggest leagues in the world. It would not be here today without all those players that laid down the foundation. The list of greats includes George Mikan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson, Julius Erving, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bird, Johnson, Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Steph Curry.

