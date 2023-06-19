Which West Virginia players could leave via the NCAA transfer portal in the wake of Bob Huggins' resignation? 

News broke late on Saturday regarding West Virginia Mountaineers coach Bob Huggins being arrested. Not long after, it was announced that he had resigned on the back of that arrest as well.

The NCAA rules state that student-athletes are allowed an extra thirty days to enter the transfer portal in case their aid perks are canceled, or in case of a change in head coach.

The situation has had a knock-on effect of putting West Virginia Mountaineers players weighing their options.

Kerr Kriisa ignored offers from Oregon and Xavier to play for West Virginia and Bob Huggins. Could he take advantage of the current scenario to transfer out? He was the leading Pac-12 assist provider with a 5.2 assists average in the recently concluded season.

Jesse Edwards is another one who could look for a way out after transferring from Syracuse a month ago. He put up 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He was named to the All-ACC defensive team last season. He will not have a shortage of options if he decides to enter the transfer portal.

Coach Bob was well-regarded by his players and the West Virginia community, with videos of the bonds he had forged with his team flooding social media after the news of his resignation broke. Who else could the Mountaineers lose due to Huggins' decision to resign?

Huggins' boys to depart?

As the influential coach who moulded the Mountaineers, the players left behind in the team he built will be looking at their options in the transfer portal.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS, the NCAA will allow the West Virginia players a thirty-day window in which they will be allowed to transfer following Huggins' resignation.

The players that are immediately eligible to transfer without any waiver include Jesse Edwards and Kerr Kriisa. They are immediately eligible due to not being two-time transfers and are allowed the one-time transfer exception.

Another notable player who could decide to get up and leave is Omar Silverio, who transferred in from Manhattan College and averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists last season.

Coach Bob's statement after his DUI arrest was short and to the point. He apologized to the student-athletes and the university for his conduct.

"My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. ... I have let all of you -- and myself -- down." - Bob Huggins

It's not only due to his coaching abilities, but also the personal relationships Coach Bob fostered with his players that made him a great coach.

