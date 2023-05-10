Bob Huggins' salary takes huge hit after homophobic slur: All you need to know

Bob Huggins' salary is set to take a hit next season amid criticism for using a homophobic slur. In the wake of Huggins calling opposing fans "f*gs" on a radio appearance, there was much speculation as to whether or not he would be fired.

This week, after the legendary coach apologized for his comments, reports surfaced that he and the university had agreed to terms for a pay cut. In return, Huggins would be staying on as the team's head coach.

Huggins' salary saw him paid $4.15 million last year, making him one of the highest-paid college coaches in the nation. The deal, which runs through 2027, now sees the famed coach earn $3.15 million after losing $1 million per year thanks to his comments.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In addition, Huggins was temporarily suspended by the team while he undergoes sensitivity training. The news comes on the heels of the University releasing a statement earlier in the week where they stated that they would take the matter seriously.

"Coach Huggins’ remarks today on a Cincinnati radio show were insensitive, offensive and do not represent our University values. West Virginia University does not condone the use of such language and takes such actions very seriously."

A written apology may have saved Bob Huggins' job, but not his salary

On the day of the incident, Bob Huggins apologized for his language, vowing to do better in the future. Despite that, many wondered if the university would part ways with him given the whirlwind of controversy he generated with his comments.

Although it may have saved his job, it didn't protect his salary. Huggins' written statement read as follows:

"Earlier today on a Cincinnati radio program, I was asked about the rivalry between my former employer, the University of Cincinnati, and its crosstown rival, Xavier University. During the conversation, I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here.

Bob Huggins' salary cut by $1M after homophobic comments

“I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended, as well as to the Xavier University community, the University of Cincinnati and West Virginia University. As I have shared with my players over my 40 years of coaching, there are consequences for our words and actions, and I will fully accept any coming my way.

"I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Although Bob Huggins has had a rather exciting postseason bolstering his roster through the transfer portal, the latest news has derailed the hype somewhat. As Huggins and the team look ahead to the tip-off of the NCAA season in November, only time will tell how the latest controversy impacts them.

Poll : 0 votes