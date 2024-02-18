Who is Bruce Pearl’s wife, Brandy Pearl? What we know about the Auburn head coach’s better half

Bruce Pearl married Brandy Pearl in 2009, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple. Brandy was born Brandy Rena Samuel on April 30, 1974, in Sevierville, TN. She was previously married to Mr. Miller, before marrying Pearl on August 29, 2009.

They reside in Auburn, Alabama, along with their dog Stewy. Brandy is stepmother to Bruce's four children from his prior marriage to Kim Shrigley, whose names are Jacquie, Leah, Steven, and Michael.

Steven assists his father at Auburn, Leah works as a dance instructor at Mercy HealthPlex, Jacquie is the Executive Director at Koinonia Foundation, and Michael studies at Auburn.

Brandy's parents are Rena Kay Dean and Samuel Dean, and she has a brother named Marc.

In a heartfelt interview with WVLT TV, Brandy Pearl spoke about her husband and how happy she is that they met:

“I think God put him in my life because we just complement each other very well, we understand each other and we make it work. We’re a good team. I get excited and I get nervous, but I keep myself composed.”

The Pearls have a net worth of $5 million and Bruce declared his wife as his most trusted friend, expressing gratitude for having her in his life:

"She is my best and most trusted friend! Beautiful woman!"

Expand Tweet

Bruce Pearl reflects on Auburn's loss to Kentucky

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Birmingham

Following a 70-59 home loss to the No. 22 Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl acknowledged Kentucky's defensive abilities. He credited Kentucky's performance when speaking to reporters:

"Kentucky can guard and they can turn it up when they want to. They outplayed us tonight, they played really well."

Williams' status remains uncertain pending an MRI scheduled for the next day. Concerning Auburn forward Jaylin Williams' injury, Pearl expressed the team's worry, stating:

"We think he's got to have something, not just a bang."

Despite recent losses to Florida and Kentucky, Pearl remained confident in his team's abilities, considering them a very good team with the potential to be great:

“I mean, I’m not worried about it. You know how I felt about this team from the very beginning. I said this is a good team with a chance to be a very good team."

Bruce Pearl acknowledged the significant impact of potentially losing key player Jaylin Williams to injury and stressed the need for others to step up in his absence. We will see if they can in due course.