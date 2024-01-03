Jaylin Williams and the OKC Thunder survived a late thriller against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday to win 127-123 and clinch five victories in a row. The Thunder continue to play at an elite level early on and trail the top-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves by just one game (23-9 to 24-8).

In crunch time, with the Thunder leading by six (120-114), a funny incident took place on the OKC bench. Jaylin Williams high-fived for a few seconds with teammate Tre Mann, who was sitting next to him.

It appears that Mann initially wanted to high-five Josh Giddey, who had just subbed out of the game, but he instead created a hilarious moment with Jaylin Williams. Williams took to social media and reacted to this incident with three emojis.

Tre Mann had another DNP - Coach's Decision, whereas Williams spent eight minutes on the floor and posted five points and two rebounds on 2/4 shooting.

Expand Tweet

Jaylin Williams, OKC Thunder continue to impress the NBA amid impressive season start

Jaylin Williams has been part of the young core of the OKC Thunder, who have played at an elite level early on in the season. The Thunder are second in the West with 23 wins and just nine losses and have won eight of their last 10 games. OKC has been a pleasant surprise in the NBA and seeks a deep playoff run this year.

For his part, Jaylin Williams has appeared in 27 of the Thunder's 32 games, with averages of 3.6 ppg, 3.3 rpg and 1.4 apg in just 11.7 mpg. He has come off the bench in all games, offering extra help, especially on the defensive end.

OKC has seen Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren playing at an MVP level, with Holmgren being a frontrunner to claim the Rookie of the Year award. Josh Giddey has been the third option on offense for the franchise.

"He's doing exactly what I expected," Gilgeous-Alexander said about Giddey. "I said this before, every young player gets thrown different looks and has to adjust, especially early in their careers. I've had to go through it. ... Josh did exactly what he was supposed to do. Learn from it, get better and attack it."

The OKC Thunder will look to earn their sixth win in a row when they visit Atlanta to play the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.