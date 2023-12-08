Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | Dec. 8, 2023

The Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder is one of 13 games scheduled on Friday night before the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament championship final. The Warriors and Thunder have already faced each other three times this season. Let's look at the Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder preview, including the prediction and betting tips for Dec. 8.

Golden State won their first matchup of the season 141-139 on Nov. 3, with Steph Curry hitting the controversial game-winning shot. The Thunder got one back 13 days later by blowing out the Warriors 128-109. Isaiah Joe caught fire off the bench in this game, scoring 23 points and going 7-for-7 from beyond the arc.

The third matchup was also close, with the Thunder escaping with a 130-123 win in overtime last Nov. 18. Chet Holmgren forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3-point shot, finishing with 36 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 8, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game begins at 8:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports Oklahoma.

Moneyline: Warriors (+142) vs Thunder (-169)

Spread: Warriors +3 (-108) vs Thunder -3 (-112

Total (O/U): Warriors -110 (o235) vs Thunder -110 (u235)

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder preview

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a hard-fought 110-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers to improve to 10-11 this season. The Warriors are still struggling for consistency, with Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins remaining in an offensive funk.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder lost to the Houston Rockets 110-101 in their last game. The Thunder are still second in the Western Conference standings with a 13-7 record. They have been among the surprise teams of the season since some experts did not predict them to be a top playoff contender.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder predicted lineups

The Golden State Warriors only have one player on their injury report – Gary Payton II, who is dealing with a torn calf muscle. Head coach Steve Kerr is expected to use his usual starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney.

On the other hand, the OKC Thunder have no injured players for Friday's matchup. Head coach Mark Daigneault will likely use his starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jaylen Williams, and Chet Holmgren.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Steph Curry is favored to go under 27.5 points against the OKC Thunder. Curry is averaging 29.2 points per game this season and has gone over 27.5 points in three of his last five games.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 30.5 points, which is slightly higher than his scoring average of 30.1 points per game this season. SGA is favored to go over because he's gone over 30.5 points in three of his last five games against the Golden State Warriors.

Chet Holmgren is heavily favored to go over 1.5 blocks on Friday's game. Holmgren is averaging 2.4 blocks per game this season and has had 10 total blocks in his last two games.

Golden State Warriors vs OKC Thunder prediction

The OKC Thunder are slightly favored to get their third win over the Golden State Warriors this season. The Thunder have been a much better team overall and the Warriors have really struggled against lengthy teams.

However, oddsmakers are predicting an upset win for the Warriors, so bet with caution. They are also predicting the Warriors to cover the spread and the total to go over.

