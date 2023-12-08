"Credit for jumping off the Titanic before it sunk": Charles Barkley ridicules Warriors by praising Bob Myers for leaving team

Charles Barkley continued his feud with the Golden State Warriors on Thursday during the historic crossover between ESPN and TNT. Barkley took a shot at the Warriors by praising their former general manager and current ESPN analyst Bob Myers for leaving the team.

The two sports networks broke the internet with their crossover for the coverage of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. The TNT crew of Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson interacted and trash-talked ESPN's Myers, Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski.

In the video below, "The Round Mound of Rebound" decided to give credit to Myers for leaving the Warriors before their disastrous campaign this season. Golden State is currently struggling, with Barkley comparing it to Titanic's sinking.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I wanna give you credit for jumping off the titanic before it sunk," Barkley said.

Myers replied:

"I have friends over there."

Barkley was not finished and decided to double down:

"Yeah, you're gonna see them soon."

Expand Tweet

Charles Barkley's feud with the Golden State Warriors has been ongoing for years. Barkley has never been a fan of the Warriors' offense even though they have won four NBA championships since 2014. It's great banter since Barkley often gets under the skin of many Warriors fans.

Bob Myers, who orchestrated Golden State's dynasty, left the franchise this summer. Many thought that he'd sign with another team, but joined ESPN as an analyst.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over his position and made some very risky moves in the offseason. It has not paid off for the Warriors as they are currently 11th in the Western Conference standings with a record of 10-11.

Also Read: TNT crew revisits Shaquille O'Neal's hysterical Stephen A. Smith hairline look during crossover for the ages

Charles Barkley also roasted Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith and Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley opened the historic crossover between TNT and ESPN by roasting Stephen A. Smith. Barkley hilariously warned Smith that whatever he's doing on his shows won't be entertained under his watch.

"If you come over here with all that loud a** talking," Barkley said. "Hey, this ain't 'First Take,' this gonna be the first to a** whooping you take."

The two networks decided to collaborate on Thursday night to cover the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals held in Las Vegas. It was a treat for fans in attendance and those watching at home to see the most entertaining sports analysts together on the same show.

Also Read: Who is Joel Embiid’s father Thomas Embiid? Dad gets spotlight after receiving 50-point night jersey