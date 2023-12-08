Watch: TNT crew revisits Shaquille O'Neal's hysterical Stephen A. Smith hairline look during crossover for the ages

The historic crossover between Shaquille O'Neal's TNT crew and Stephen A. Smith's ESPN group has already produced a ton of hilarious moments on Thursday night. One of those moments was when Shaq and company made fun of Stephen A.'s hairline.

In the video below, the TNT crew of Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson shared footage of the LA Lakers legend back in January. The four-time NBA champion inexplicably grew his hair out to show his receding hairline to millions of basketball fans.

Shaq even quipped:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's my Stephen A. look!"

The eccentric ESPN analyst had no choice but to laugh at the TNT crew and himself for that amazing moment. Shaq even promised to grow his hair out again next week to continue making fun of Stephen A.

Expand Tweet

The banter between the two crews was amazing and should be a regular thing, especially in the playoffs. Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal teasing Stephen A. Smith like a little brother is a must-watch television. ESPN and TNT might have found a gold mine that could be great for all parties involved.

Smith even posted this on his X account during the live broadcast:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "All I need in this world of sin" - LeBron James and Savannah James exude dream couple energy in Lakers star's latest IG post

Why are Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith working together?

Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith

Some fans might be wondering why Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson appeared on ESPN's "NBA Countdown" on Thursday. The crew of Stephen A. Smith, Malika Andrews, Bob Myers and Adrian Wojnarowski then showed up on "Inside the NBA."

It was a crossover event of historic proportions for the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The whole crew of both ESPN and TNT are in Las Vegas to cover the league's new competition, which has been a huge success.

Fans loved that all the top basketball personalities were together on Thursday night. With TNT not getting the NBA Finals, some fans are hoping that this might be the year for them. Nevertheless, the crossover between the two huge sports networks should also be considered an amazing blockbuster.

Expand Tweet

The championship game won't air on either network, but on ABC this coming Saturday, December 9 at 8:30 p.m. EST. The winner of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament will lift the NBA Cup, with each player and staff receiving a cash prize of $500,000 each.

Also Read: Who is Joel Embiid’s father Thomas Embiid? Dad gets spotlight after receiving 50-point night jersey