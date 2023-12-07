"All I need in this world of sin": LeBron James and Savannah James exude dream couple energy in Lakers star's latest IG post

LeBron James was feeling great on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after leading the LA Lakers to the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals. James gushed about his wife Savannah in a recent post on Instagram, with the couple exuding positive energy.

"The King" shared a few images of the couple after the Lakers defeated the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena. The couple was all smiles in the first two pictures, but it seems like someone caught the attention of Savannah, who did not look happy in the third image.

LeBron and Savannah are the ultimate power couple, having been together since they were in high school. They have three children together: sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"All I need in this world of sin.....🤎✨✨✨✨. P.S. Somebody in slide 3 about to get f'd up by the way by her! Zoom in. 😱 Mrs. Don't Play *Project Pat style 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣," James wrote.

Savannah and LeBron James could be seen together in public again as soon as Sunday if their son Bronny makes his debut for USC. Bronny recently returned to practice less than five months after suffering a cardiac arrest. He has fully recovered from the ordeal after undergoing surgery and extensive rehabilitation.

According to Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek, Bronny might be cleared to play on Sunday when the Trojans take on the Long Beach State Beach at the Galen Center. With the LA Lakers not having a game on December 10, James and the rest of his family could be in attendance to watch Bronny make his college basketball debut.

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Charles Barkley hilariously gets framed by Shaquille O’Neal and Co. for sneaking donuts

LeBron James sends Lakers to Las Vegas

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns

The LA Lakers booked their ticket to Las Vegas with a 106-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals. LeBron James led the way with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals.

Anthony Davis had 27 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks but only scored seven points in the second half. Austin Reaves was huge off the bench, putting up 20 points, six rebounds and two assists. Reaves also hit a clutch 3-point shot with less than 20 seconds left in the game to give the Lakers a four-point lead.

Meanwhile, Kevin Durant had a team-high 31 points with seven rebounds and four assists. Devin Booker added 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but he and Durant combined for 12 turnovers.

Also Read: "Wanted Bron in Vegas that bad": NBA fans in shambles as refs hand freebie to LA Lakers with potentially decisive call in close win