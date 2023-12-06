"Wanted Bron in Vegas that bad": NBA fans in shambles as refs hand freebie to LA Lakers with potentially decisive call in close win

LeBron James and the LA Lakers booked their ticket to Las Vegas after a close win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena. NBA fans were left in shambles after a late and potentially decisive call with less than 10 seconds left might have affected the outcome.

With the Lakers up by just two points, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant had Austin Reaves in trouble. The ball went loose, but referee Tom Washington blew the whistle after James called timeout even though the Lakers did not have possession of the ball.

The Suns coaching staff was livid by the decision as Anthony Davis gave the Lakers a three-point lead with six seconds left. Durant had a shot to force overtime but missed as the buzzer sounded. The Lakers are set to face the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals in Las Vegas.

NBA fans had plenty to say online after the game since Tom Washington's call might have affected the result. LeBron James should have not been able to get a timeout since the LA Lakers didn't have possession of the ball. Lakers fans can also argue that Devin Booker could have been called for a foul on Austin Reaves before the timeout.

One fan believes the refs wanted James and the Lakers in Las Vegas:

'Y'all wanted 'Bron in Vegas that bad."

This fan blamed Adam Silver for wanting the Lakers in the semifinals:

"Silver made the call."

Another fan claimed the NBA is rigged to favor the Lakers:

"Terrible officiating, just like college playoffs, did everything they could to ensure LA in Vegas. NBA is fixed."

Here are the rest of the reactions and memes on X about the Lakers' win over the Suns:

LeBron James carries LA Lakers to Las Vegas

LeBron James of the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

LeBron James had another huge game for the LA Lakers on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns. James finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and five steals to give the Lakers the 106-103 win. They are now heading to Las Vegas for the semifinals of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament.

Anthony Davis contributed 27 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, while Austin Reaves scored 20 points off the bench. Reaves also hit a huge 3-point shot with less than 20 seconds left in the game to give the Lakers a four-point advantage.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant had 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists to lead the Suns. Devin Booker added 21 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, but he struggled to take care of the basketball with seven turnovers. Phoenix had a total of 21 turnovers, which was a huge factor in the game.

