"It's a parade inside ha city": NBA fans show love to Ja Morant's daughter Kaari for trash-talking mother KK Dixon

Ja Morant has been out of the spotlight ever since the NBA suspended him for 25 games to start the 2023-24 season. Morant's daughter Kaari recently went viral for trash-talking her mother KK Dixon. NBA fans showed love to Kaari, who turned four years old back on August 7.

In the video below, Kaari can be seen playing hoops with her mother. The four-year-old might have inherited his father's basketball skills and trash-talking. She hit a nice shot over her mother, who barely attempted to block her shot.

After scoring on Dixon, Kaari looked directly at the camera and flexed on her mother. It was an adorable video that something fans appreciated, especially with all the negative things surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies superstar.

Here's the video of Kaari Morant playing basketball with her mother KK Dixon:

NBA fans rightfully reacted to Kaari Morant's video and many thought that she got her trash talk from Ja Morant. It's also great to see that there were no trolls in the comments section.

Ja Morant set to testify in hearing about assault case

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant was reportedly subpoenaed to appear at the immunity hearing of the lawsuit he's facing. Morant is being sued by Joshua Holloway, who got allegedly beat up by the Memphis Grizzlies superstar and his friend Davonte Pack last summer.

Morant has filed a countersuit alleging that Holloway damaged his NBA career even though he had been in a lot of trouble before the incident happened. His camp is looking to get the case thrown out, but if it's unsuccessful, it will go to trial next year.

The Grizzlies superstar is scheduled to attend the hearing on Dec. 11 and 13, which is a few days before his rumored return from suspension. He's expected to play on Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.

