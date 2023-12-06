"Y'all corny, watch the game": Jaylen Brown berates ESPN for posting his wild stat during Knicks-Bucks

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament by the Indiana Pacers on Monday. ESPN added salt to Brown's wound by posting a wild stat during the Milwaukee Bucks game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

ESPN shared an image of Brown, who had 43 field goal attempts in his past two games, but did not record an assist. The Celtics star had 20 points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks on Dec. 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers, which resulted in the 125-119 win.

Brown then put up 30 points, nine rebounds, one steal and two blocks on Monday against the Indiana Pacers. With the Celtics losing 122-112 to Indiana, frustrations boiled over for Brown, who replied to ESPN's post on Instagram:

"Y'all corny watch the game," Brown wrote.

Jaylen Brown is averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season. It's far from what the Boston Celtics and their fanbase were expecting from him, especially after he signed a $304 million contract extension in the offseason.

The Celtics did add a couple of stars this summer, acquiring Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis to bolster their chances of lifting the NBA championship. Holiday and Porzingis certainly affected Brown's touches, but in comparison to Jayson Tatum, he regressed this season.

Tatum is still averaging 27.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game. With Boston's elimination from the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament, their only shot at winning a trophy is in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown's perfect response to getting eliminated from the NBA In-Season Tournament

Jaylen Brown still had a sense of humor after the Boston Celtics' loss to the Indiana Pacers. Brown and the Celtics are not going to Las Vegas where the semifinals and final of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament will be held.

The two-time NBA All-Star had a hilarious response to not advancing in the league's new completion:

"It's unfortunate for us we're not going to Vegas, but I guess we'll have to settle for Encore in Boston."

For those who don't know, Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury hotel and casino located at 1 Broadway in Everett.

