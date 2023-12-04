"What a loser, that's not winning basketball" - JJ Redick revisits hysterical trash-talking incident with young Devin Booker

JJ Redick told a great Devin Booker story on a recent episode of "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. Redick recalled playing against a young Booker when the Phoenix Suns were still not a very good team and he was still with the Philadelphia 76ers. His story also involved TJ McConnell, who is now with the Indiana Pacers.

Redick told the story to Cam Johnson, who was the latest guest on the podcast. He explained how McConnell was terrified of taking wide-open 3-point shots and the Sixers were giving him a hard time for passing it up.

The game was in Phoenix and Booker took a shot at Redick for shooting an airball and blaming McConnell for passing it to him at the last second.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We're in Phoenix and with Ben (Simmons), we had that movement offense," Redick said. "Everybody's touching the ball, we work it side-to-side. End of the shot clock, they swing it to TJ in the corner, takes about three seconds to decide whether or not to shoot it.

"Gets down in his squatted position and then at the last second swings me the ball with like 1.7 (seconds) and I throw up some bullsh*t that doesn't hit the rim. TJ was like my little brother. I was joking and I got on him about throwing me the grenade. Devin Booker said to TJ, he goes, 'JJ, what a loser, that's not winning basketball.'"

JJ Redick played two seasons in Philadelphia from 2017 to 2019, when the Phoenix Suns were not a great team. However, Devin Booker was not afraid to talk trash to a veteran like Redick and showed that he had the desire to be a great player.

Also Read: Top 5 times when LeBron James didn't tolerate disrespect from anyone ft. Charles Barkley

JJ Redick knew Devin Booker had a killer mentality

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

JJ Redick had former Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson as a guest on his podcast a month ago. They discussed Johnson's time in Phoenix, wherein Devin Booker was the team's best player. Redick then shared when he knew that Booker was a different star and had the killer mentality.

It happened during Redick's first season in Philly and Booker was dropping a lot of buckets on them. He tried to guard Booker, who was in his element and used every trick on his bag to score easy points.

"He picks up the ball and he does that Book thing where he does the Kobe shot-fake two or three times and then just launches a three over me, off balance," Redick said. "Well defended, well contested, and it goes in. And yeah ... I look at him and I see in his eyes he's a f*cking killer. It's not rocket science."

Expand Tweet

Also Read: Top 5 times when LeBron James didn't tolerate disrespect from anyone ft. Charles Barkley