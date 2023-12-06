Who is Mitchell Robinson's high school coach William 'Butch' Stockton? Closer look at his career and accolades

Mitchell Robinson's amazing gesture towards his former high school coach made headlines a few days ago and touched a lot of hearts. Robinson decided to bring his grieving coach to New York and take care of him. But who is his high school coach William "Butch" Stockton?

According to the official website of Chalmette High School, Stockton has been in charge of the owls since 2006. He coached Robinson from 2015 to 2017, helping the young big man get selected in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft.

Robinson was supposed to attend Western Kentucky but left campus after one semester and without playing for the team. He decided to forego college and train for the draft with the help of coach Stockton.

William "Butch" Stockton was raised in Mississippi and attended North Pike High School in Summit, wherein he played basketball, baseball and football. He went to Southwest Mississippi Community College and was a two-sport athlete, playing football and baseball.

Stockton attended Delta State University to earn a college degree before finishing his master's degree at Southeastern Louisiana University. He also had an M.A. plus 30 at the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

The Mississippi native started his coaching career in 1976 at Berwick High School before moving to Bootheville-Venice in 1977, Jena in 1979 and Lafayette in 1981. After seven seasons in Lafayette, he took a three-year break before returning as a women's college head coach at the University of South Alabama.

Stockton returned to high school coaching in 1996 and took charge of St. Bernard in 1996 and St. Bernard Unified in 2005. He was hired to coach Chalmette a year later, with Mitchell Robinson as one of three distinguished alumni, along with NFL player Norris Weese and senator Walter Boasso.

Several of Stockton's accomplishments include being inducted into the St. Bernard Hall of Fame in 2013 and winning three straight Metro Coach of the Year. He was also among the inductees into the Top 28 Basketball Coaches in Louisiana with 597 coaching wins.

Mitchell Robinson's heartwarming gesture to high school coach

Mitchell Robinson of the New York Knicks

During the New York Knicks' game against the Detroit Pistons last Thursday, William "Butch" Stockton shared the story of why he's living with Mitchell Robinson. Stockton lost his wife back in September, so his former student invited him to live with him in New York and leave Louisiana.

"He said, 'Coach, there's no reason for you to stay in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself,'" Stockton said. "Get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife. I loved your wife."

