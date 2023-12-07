Watch: Charles Barkley hilariously gets framed by Shaquille O’Neal and Co. for sneaking donuts

Charles Barkley knows how to laugh at himself, which makes him an entertaining television personality. Barkley doesn't get angry even if the entire "Inside the NBA" crew pranks him on live TV. Shaquille O'Neal and company recently framed Chuck as the suspect in a hilarious crime that happened in Australia.

On a recent episode of "Inside the NBA" on TNT, Ernie Johnson had an unusual story for his "EJ's Neato Stat of the Night" segment. A Krispy Kreme delivery van containing 10,000 donuts worth $20,000 was stolen by a woman in Carlingford, Australia.

In the video below, the crew hilariously framed Barkley as the suspect by putting donuts on his dressing room, suits and even his locker room. "The Round Mound of Rebound" is known for his love of Krispy Kreme donuts, so it was a great prank that also involved the behind-the-scenes people.

Charles Barkley once defended Krispy Kreme donuts from Clark Kellogg, who was not a huge fan and showed his disdain for them earlier this year during March Madness.

"Y'all think like Dunkin' Donuts and all those other places are good donuts. There's no better donut in the world than Krispy Kreme."

It's hard to argue with Barkley, who once ate 53 pieces of Krispy Kreme donuts to celebrate his birthday back in 2016. He even passed the blindfolded donut test in an episode of "Inside the NBA" five years ago.

Charles Barkley almost lost millions because of the Suns

Before the LA Lakers took on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night in the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals, Charles Barkley wanted to bet $15 million on his Suns to beat the Lakers. He backed off when Shaquille O'Neal upped the stakes to $30 million.

Barkley's pick was wrong as the Lakers took down the Suns to book a trip to Las Vegas and a matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans in the semifinals. Not backing down from his take on the Lakers, Barkley has the Pelicans winning the game and advancing to the final to face either the Milwaukee Bucks or Indiana Pacers.

"Energy is one of the most underrated talents because when you watch Herb Jones, (Jose) Alvarado, you watch those guys play, man," Barkley said. "They bring it and that's what a bench is supposed to do. They're not supposed to come out here and be a bunch of superstars. They're supposed to protect the lead or get you back in the game. The Lakers if they play like they did in the second half and AD plays like he did the second half, the Pelicans are going to beat them."

