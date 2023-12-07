Who is Joel Embiid’s father Thomas Embiid? Dad gets spotlight after receiving 50-point night jersey

Joel Embiid's father, Thomas Embiid, was in the spotlight after the Philadelphia 76ers superstar's 50-point night against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The reigning MVP gave his game-worn jersey to his father, who was in attendance cheering him. But who is Thomas Embiid?

According to several reports, Thomas was born in Cameroon and served in the nation's military as a colonel. He also played handball professionally, which is something he wanted his son to do growing up in Yaoundé.

Despite his father's dream for him, Joel was allowed to pursue basketball when he was 16 years old. Thomas permitted his son to move to the United States. The move paid off a few years later when Embiid was drafted No. 3 by the Sixers:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I want him to focus on school," Thomas told Grantland back in 2014.

Expand Tweet

It's unclear if Joel Embiid's parents, Thomas and Christine, have moved to the United States. There were reports that Embiid purchased a home for his parents back in Cameroon.

However, Thomas and Christine can be seen at the games, with the former receiving his son's game-worn jersey on Wednesday night. It's a special jersey since it was another huge performance from the reigning league MVP.

Embiid finished the game with 50 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. It was his fourth game with at least 50 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, which is tied with Wilt Chamberlain for second most in Sixers franchise history.

Also Read: "All I need in this world of sin" - LeBron James and Savannah James exude dream couple energy in Lakers star's latest IG post

Joel Embiid still not feeling 100% after missing two games with illness

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Before his 50-point explosion on Wednesday night, Joel Embiid missed the last two games due to an illness. Embiid has been playing like an MVP this season before missing those two contests against the New Orleans Pelicans and Boston Celtics.

"The Process" told reporters after the win over the Wizards that he didn't feel like 100% in the game. He was still having trouble in the first quarter even though he scored 15 points:

"I didn’t feel good," Embiid said. "My chest was killing me. I was getting back a little bit. That's why I felt a little bit better in the second half as far as my wind, but I was struggling. But I was much better than I was because I was pretty bad."

Also Read: Listing only 6 players in NBA history to record a triple-double by halftime ft. Luka Doncic