Listing only 6 players in NBA history to record a triple-double by halftime ft. Luka Doncic

Recording a triple-double is one of the hardest things to do in an NBA game and it was a rare accomplishment, especially back in the day. Legends such as Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Oscar Robertson and Larry Bird were among those still in the Top 10 triple-doubles list.

It has become a norm over the past decade due to players such as Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, James Harden, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Westbrook even averaged a triple-double three times during his peak.

Jokic and Doncic, along with Domantas Sabonis, are threats to register a triple-double every single game in the NBA today.

6 NBA players who recorded a triple-double by halftime

While recording a triple-double is hard, it's much harder to do it in the first two quarters of a game. It's a very rare feat that there have only been six players in NBA history who recorded a triple-double by halftime.

Let's take a look at the six NBA players who recorded a triple-double in the first 24 minutes of a game:

#6 - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic was the latest player to achieve the rare feat and he did it on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. Doncic had 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists at halftime as the Dallas Mavericks were in cruise control of the game.

"Luka Magic" finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, with the Mavericks getting the 147-97 win.

#5 - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis joined the list on May 5, 2021 when he was still a member of the Indiana Pacers. Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the first two quarters against the OKC Thunder.

It was a blowout 152-95 win for the Pacers on that night led by Sabonis, who finished with 26 points, 19 rebounds and 14 assists in 29 minutes of action. He continues to drop triple-doubles as a member of the Sacramento Kings.

#4 - Nikola Jokic

It's not surprising to see Nikola Jokic on this list since he's probably going to be the NBA leader in triple-doubles once he retires. Jokic is so good that he's accomplished this rare feat twice already in his career.

"The Joker" first recorded a first-half triple-double on Feb. 15, 2018 against the Milwaukee Bucks. He had 16 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists at halftime. He did it again earlier this year on Feb. 7 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the first two quarters.

#3 - Russell Westbrook

A triple-double list won't be complete without Russell Westbrook, who also had two halftime triple-doubles in his career. Westbrook registered his first one on April 11, 2016 against the LA Lakers when he dropped 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The former MVP did it again later that year on Dec. 31 against the LA Clippers. He had 11 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists on that night. Both of Westbrook's halftime triple-doubles led to wins for the OKC Thunder.

#2 - Jason Kidd

Jason Kidd was the second player in NBA history to record a triple-double by halftime. It happened late in his career back on Feb. 26, 2010, when he was in his second stint with the Dallas Mavericks in a game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Kidd had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the first half. He finished with 19 points, 16 rebounds and 17 assists in a 111-103 win for the Mavericks.

#1 - Kevin Johnson

The first player ever to record a triple-double by halftime is Kevin Johnson, who was a three-time All-Star for the Phoenix Suns in the early 1990s. Johnson recorded the feat on Feb. 12, 1997, against the Boston Celtics.

Johnson had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists in the first two quarters, with the Suns already ahead by a huge margin. The Celtics were a bad team at the time as Johnson finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists.

