Drew Peterson has been a standout performer for the USC Trojans’ Men’s Basketball team. The transfer from Rice University took on the court for the Trojans this past season and has been one of their better performers. The 6-foot-9 guard has been a key addition to the Trojans squad, enabling a solid March Madness for the California side.

With his stature, Peterson is a natural rebounder. However, the tall guard even led the Trojans in assists the past season. Peterson has made the Trojans’ court his own in his first season in California.

Peterson grew up in suburban Chicago as the middle child of the family. Having grown up in a sport-oriented household, Drew had quite some learnings of the game at home. Often finding himself on the other side in his house, Peterson has always been a rebel supporter at home.

While his family supported their hometown Cubs, Drew found his calling in the New York Yankees. On the other hand, while his older brother and father think Michael Jordan is the GOAT, Drew is more of a LeBron James fan.

Inspired by LeBron James, Peterson has molded his game similar to the four-time NBA champion making him an assist first guard. Drew’s parents, Michael and Stacey Peterson, have been very supportive of his playing career. Michael Peterson has been supportive of his son from his middle school days. Drew Peterson wasn’t the most physical player in his early days. However, being a taller student, he adapted his game to be a team player.

His true cheerleaders, Michael and Stacey Peterson, were present in Indianapolis for the entire duration of USC’s National championship run in 2021.

Tough time for Drew Peterson

Drew Peterson has always had a supportive crew around him. With his clique moving around the country with him, the young guard had a tough period during his transition to USC. While his entire band was present to cheer for him in Indianapolis, Peterson was without a friend he had grown up with.

His lifelong friend Luke Weiland died unexpectedly the year before USC’s iconic Elite Eight appearance. The duo grew up together playing basketball. One of Peterson’s biggest supporters wasn't there for the moment.

However, wherever his late friend may be, he will be proud of Drew. The tall guard is likely to be on his way to the draft and the Peterson family couldn't be happier for him.

