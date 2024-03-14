Who was KJ Adams Jr's mom Yvonne? Taking a closer look at Kansas forward's family and background

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr has stepped up in the absence of leading scorers Kevin Mc Cullar Jr and Hunter Dickinson this season. The Jayhawks lost 52-72 in the second round of the Big 12 Championship against the Cincinnati Bearcats on Wednesday, March 13.

However, the 6-foot-7 Adams impressed for Kansas, showing his full potential. He scored 22 points, on 9-of-14 shooting, registering four rebounds, two assists, and one block in the game.

Adams is a second-generation basketball player, as his mother Yvonne was a former Texas A&M standout. However, she passed away on November 17, 2023, due to bladder cancer.

Yvonne Adams was a multi-talented athlete

Born on June 11, 1969, Yvonne Elise Hill was a multi-sport athlete. She was a high school basketball and volleyball standout at Stephen F. Austin and earned various awards, including the All-District plum.

Yvonne was a National All-American at Blinn Junior College and helped the team compete in the national tournament. Her performance attracted interest from NCAA-level coaches but Hill chose to pursue her career at Texas A&M University.

During her time with the Aggies, the 5-foot-11 Hill won various sports honors, including the school's Athlete of the Year in 1991. She also earned all-conference honors and was a two-time player of the week.

In two seasons, she averaged 14.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 55 games for Texas A&M. Her excellent play earned her the moniker "The Thrill Hill."

Yvonne Adams ventured into coaching

After her collegiate career, Yvonne Adams served as a basketball coach at St. Stephen's Episcopal School where she guided her squad to numerous championships in the state of Texas.

She also worked as a director of diversity and a faculty member in the school. She married Kevin Sr, who is a former football player at New Mexico, and had three kids, Britanny, Jaila, and KJ.

Yvonne contracted cancer and fought for two years until she died in November 2023.

Jayhawks coach Bill Self was saddened by her loss and paid tribute to her. She described Adams as "one of Kansas' best fans."

“She was so proud of KJ and the entire Kansas basketball program. We all knew Yvonne fought cancer for quite some time, but she still kept in close contact with our team. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family," Self said.

KJ Adams dedicated win to his mother

Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr.

KJ Adams showed immense strength to continue playing (and playing well) after the heart-breaking demise of his mother. He was a constant contributor for Kansas in the 2023-24 season. In the Big East-Big 12 battle against UConn, the 6-foot-7 forward played the game of his life.

Adams finished with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal as he helped the Jayhawks win 69-65 against the Huskies. He buried two foul shots in the final seconds to hold off UConn and secure the victory.

“He was playing for a lot more than Kansas tonight. I thought KJ was great. This game belonged to one person," Self said of Adams.

In an interview with ESPN, Adams dedicated the win to Yvonne.

"I just did it for my mom. Everything I do right now is for her. It’s just her watching over me and her helping me with this," he said.

Up next for Adams is the NCAA Tournament wherein the Jayhawks are expected to compete.

