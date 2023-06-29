Who is Somto Cyril, recognized by the name "Baby Shaq"? A sneak peek into the college career of the Wildcats' first commit for the 2024 class

Overtime Elite has done it again. With sensation Somto Cyril committing to the Kentucky Wildcats, they have produced another prospect garnering national attention.

Clips of Cyril destroying backboards and swatting balls away by opponents trying to score have flooded the internet, earning him the moniker "Baby Shaq." It references Shaquille O'Neal, one of the most dominant centers in NBA history.

The resemblance is uncanny, with Cyril already standing at 7-foot-1, with a wingspan of 7-5 and weighing 250-pounds.

He's rated by On3 as the No.4 center, No.36 player and a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. So, what makes Baby Shaq so special, and why is it a huge coup for the Kentucky Wildcats to sign him?

Is Somto Cyril really Shaquille O'Neal 2.0?

Baby Shaq's full name is Somtochukwu Cyril from Enugu State, Nigeria. He's 18 years old, and he moved to Tennessee in 2021. There, he played for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's alma mater, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy.

Comparing Somto Cyril to Shaquille O'Neal is an easy parallel to make considering his size and playing style. He shows the same aggression in attacking the rim, dunking and swatting away shots.

He had offers from Indiana, Georgetown and Florida before he committed to Kentucky and coach John Calipari. It helped their case that even back home in Enugu, Nigeria, Somto Cyril had always been a Wildcats fan.

He explained his long-term affection for Kentucky last year:

“They know how to play basketball. It’s a winning team. I know they’re having a rough season right now, but the Kentucky, I know, and the one I grew up watching has been a winning team from the very beginning. Hopefully, they’ll get it back together, get some wins. I love watching Kentucky basketball.”

It was initially thought that he would reclassify and join the 2023 class, but he's sticking to the schedule and joining in 2024. He was teammates with incoming Kentucky transfer Rob Dillingham, a highly rated prospect at Cold Hearts, a team in the Overtime Elite League.

Somto Cyril averaged 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 blocks a game last season with Cold Hearts. He uses his strength to barge past players and drive down the lane to great effect.

It's his defensive game that catches the eye though. He was Overtime Elite's Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Due to his size, he can defend virtually anyone, which will translate well when he makes the step up to the NBA. He also has an instinct about where the ball will fall claiming his fair share of rebounds.

Lastly, his blocking ability is as refined as any center in college basketball, averaging 3.4 blocks a game. Kentucky will hope that some of the stardust of Somto Cyril's nickname brushes onto him.

