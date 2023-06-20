Shaquille O'Neal welcomes Nikola Jokic to the ‘Big man alliance’

For the second time over the past three weeks, Shaquille O'Neal welcomed Nikola Jokic to the so-called “Big man alliance.” The legendary Laker posted this on Twitter with the caption:

“Welcome to the #bigmanalliance Joker”

The names on the photo belong to some of the best centers to ever play the game. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Shaq and Jokic are definitions of superstar big men.

Jokic’s photo had a “?” on his resume as a champion and finals MVP. After leading the Denver Nuggets past the Miami Heat in the recent NBA Finals, those question marks should have been turned into an exclamation points.

“The Joker” was unsurprisingly named NBA Finals MVP after leading both teams in total points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190). For good measure, he topped everyone in Win Shares with 5.0. Jokic averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 blocks to dominate the series.

Front Office Sports @FOS Nike's tribute to NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic:

Shaquille O'Neal first saw Nikola Jokic play live in Game 1 of the finals. Jokic finished the game with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists. He had the first triple-double in the finals since Jason Kidd did it in 2002 against Shaq’s Lakers.

Jokic impressed O’Neal with the way he handled Miami’s defense. He had only taken six shots entering the fourth quarter but already had a double-double in points and rebounds. “The Joker” finished off the Heat by scoring 12 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Shaquille O'Neal had this to say to Nikola Jokic:

(6:42 mark)

"One last thing, I don't give a lot of props to a lot of big guys," O'Neal said. "But I give you all the props in the world, brother. Very, very impressive to watch... You know what? You are now a member of the big man alliance."

O’Neal could not have chosen a more deserving member to his so-called “Big man alliance” with the way Jokic played throughout the whole playoffs.

Nikola Jokic still has more work to do to get closer to Shaquille O'Neal’s resume

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time champ and winner of three straight NBA Finals MVP awards. The last player to win a three-peat of finals MVPs was Michael Jordan who did it twice (1991-1993 and 1996-1998).

Shaq’s cabinet is filled with individual awards. Jokic seems to be genuinely disinterested in getting those kinds. He even looked embarrassed in winning the MVP trophy in back-to-back seasons.

“The Joker” is still three championships away from tying Shaquille O'Neal’s title haul. Nikola Jokic, however, is set up nicely to probably close the gap in the next few years. The Denver Nuggets’ core of Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope still have a few years on their contract.

Denver’s starting unit is still young and is already tough to beat with their chemistry, talent and hunger for more glory. If they remain healthy, they are the heavy favorites to repeat next year.

Another championship will bring Nikola Jokic halfway to Shaquille O'Neal’s career titles.

