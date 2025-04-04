Who are Texas vs South Carolina basketball announcers today on ESPN? All about NCAAW April 4 game's coverage team

Texas vs South Carolina is one of two Final Four matchups taking place on Friday. The No. 1 Texas Longhorns will take on the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in a battle for a spot in the National Championship Game. The winner will play the winner of UCLA vs UConn.

These two teams have already played three times this season with the South Carolina Gamecocks coming out on top twice. The Gamecocks won the last matchup 64-45 on March 9. The game will be broadcast on ESPN to all fans with a cable package.

Texas vs South Carolina game announcers

This game between Texas and South Carolina will be broadcast nationally to fans around the country on ESPN. Ryan Ruocco will be the play-by-play announcer and Rebecca Lobo will join him as the color commentator and analyst. Holly Rowe will provide courtside reporting for the broadcast crew.

What time is the Texas vs South Carolina game today?

This Final Four game between Texas and South Carolina is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. EDT on Friday. The game will be played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. This arena is primarily used as the home of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the National Hockey League.

What to expect in the Texas vs South Carolina game?

Heading into this matchup, fans should expect a close game between two teams with national championship hopes. Although South Carolina enters the game as the favorite, both teams have performed well throughout March Madness and look capable to win the whole thing.

South Carolina is coming off a narrow 54-50 win over the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. That marked the second narrow victory in a row for the Gamecocks as they also narrowly defeated No. 4 Maryland 71-67 in the Sweet 16.

Texas has had more convincing wins throughout the tournament, and especially in recent rounds. In the Elite Eight, the Longhorns defeated No. 2 TCU 58-47. In the Sweet 16, the Longhorns defeated No. 5 Tennessee 67-59.

Despite the Longhorns having more success in previous rounds, the Gamecocks are still the favorite entering the matchup. South Carolina is a -198 favorite according to DraftKings and Texas is a +164 underdog.

The reason for this is the Gamecocks' success throughout the year as a whole. They have been more dominant than the Longhorns and have won two of the three head-to-head matchups between these two teams.

