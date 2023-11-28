Why does Angel Reese have to take online classes? 

Things have changed since April for Angel Reese, who has not only become an LSU legend but also a widely recognized face nationally after LSU's national championship win.

This has had an impact on how she lives her day-to-day life, including her education on the LSU campus.

So, why does she have to take online classes?

Why is Angel Reese taking online classes?

According to an interview she gave to Teen Vogue, things have changed for her since the national championship win in April, necessitating the change from physical to online classes.

“I don’t feel like I’m a celebrity, but I think a lot of people look at me as a celebrity now because of the impact I’ve had on not just women’s basketball, but sports in general, and Black women,” Reese said.

“Things have changed for me. School’s first, basketball is next. I wouldn’t be here without school and basketball, so that’s my priority.”

Is Kim Mulkey waging war on Angel Reese?

Angel Reese has now missed four games since being inexplicably benched against Kent State, and coach Kim Mulkey has been asked tons of questions about her star player.

The coach has not expressly given a reason why the star is absent, instead allowing for rabid speculation that seems to be doing more damage than good to the star's reputation.

Some CBB fans have taken umbrage with this stance, accusing Mulkey of making a game out of the situation and of waging a silent war against Reese.

When the season began, the Tigers lost to the Colorado Buffaloes, and Mulkey was livid in her postgame news conference

After LSU beat Texas Southern, Mulkey gave a more expansive answer, which, in a roundabout way, seemed to refer to a disciplinary issue with Reese but did not give a reason for her absence.

"You always have to deal with locker room issues," Mulkey told the media. "That's just part of coaching. That's what coaches do. Sometimes, y'all know about them, and sometimes you don't, and sometimes you want to know more than you're entitled to know.

Her latest answer after the win 99-65 against Niagara was vague again.

"You will know when she comes back," coach Kim Mulkey said. "Obviously she's not with us."

Some CBB fans have not taken Kim Mulkey's side in this situation with Angel Reese and have even brought up old files, with some accusing her of being racist.

An interview in July when Reese rubbished speculation about her coach being racist was also brought up.