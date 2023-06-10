Everyone loves a good, juicy piece of draft drama, and it seems like the 2023 class has one in Kentucky's Chris Livingston. Draft hopefuls normally jump at the chance to do predraft workouts where teams evaluate their potential and temperament in firsthand looks. So, why did Livingston cancel all seven of his remaining workouts then?

Aparrently, an unnamed NBA team has guaranteed that Livingston will be its pick. That's the only logical conclusion, right?

Does he have the talent for the NBA?

While his final year numbers weren't that great, averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9%, he's still considered a potential steal. He has also been mocked to end up as a solid mid-second round pick. So, what is it about him that makes him so special?

A consensus five-star prospect and a McDonald's All-American from Oak Hill High School, he stacks up well historically against what will be stiff competition in this year's draft class.

Chris is an exciting player. When he got the ball, Kentucky fans knew that something special was about to happen. He has a quick first step and is lightning quick in transition, allowing him to show off his famous dunks that get the fans out of their seats. His enthusiasm while attacking the rim allied with his athleticism makes him a frightening prospect for any opponent.

Livingston has a tenacity about him on defense that puts him in a good place to make the step up to the NBA more seamless than most of his draft mates.

From Akron to the NBA

We all know of the NBA achievements of the man from Akron, Ohio – LeBron James – and while geography alone cannot guarantee success, if Chris Livingston has even a fraction of the career of his hometown mate, he'll be an unqualified success.

Reports speculate that he might be offered a two-way deal after the guarantee from the mystery NBA team that would allow him to appear for both the NBA team and its G League affiliate. Further speculation has it that the mystery team is, in fact, Cleveland Cavaliers, who also have their G League affiliate in the same city, in a convenient move.

