NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard can be the centre piece to build around for Trail Blazers this season

In an era where stars are constantly on the move, Damian Lillard remains loyal to the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite missing the playoffs yet again, the team remains committed to building around the star guard.

Outside of the San Antonio Spurs, the Blazers might have been one of the luckiest teams in the draft. They ended the night jumping all the way to the third pick. Not long after this was announced, rumors began swirling on what they plan to do.

Recent reports suggest that Portland wants to move the pick in a win-now move to help Damian Lillard. They are also willing to part with promising young guard Anfernee Simons in a deal.

Simons, 24, is coming off a career year where he averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists across 62 games.

Should the Portland Trail Blazers move on from Damian Lillard?

For the past few seasons, a major debate in the NBA is what should the Portland Trail Blazers do with Damian Lillard. On the one hand, a franchise shouldn't rush to move a star that wants to stay with the franchise. However, it's clear that the front office has failed to put a contending team around him.

At this point, many agree that it's time for the Blazers to move on from Lillard. They are in a good position now to get a haul for him and spark their rebuild. Plus, they've multiple young players to build around for the future.

Another reason why the Blazers should explore Lillard trades is because they have the third overall pick in the NBA draft. If the Charlotte Hornets take Brandon Miller second, they could walk away with a blue-chip prospect in Scoot Henderson. The explosive guard has the potential to be the face of any team he ends up with.

Lillard might not have a desire to leave Portland, but the franchise should still want to do right by him. It's clear they aren't close to contending for a championship. Understanding this, they should try to get him into a situation where he could potentially win a ring.

Depending on where he is dealt, it can be a win-win situation for Lillard and the Blazers. He'll finally have a real shot at a deep postseason run, and the franchise can land assets to help prepare for the future.

Based on how things have played out this far, it's clear the franchise won't entertain trading Lillard until he actually wants out.

