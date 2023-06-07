"I'm determined to dominate the world" - Scoot Henderson sounds resolute weeks before 2023 NBA draft

Scoot Henderson signed a two-year deal to join the G League in 2021 instead of going to college to work on his craft in preparation for the NBA.

At the time of his decision, Henderson was a top high school prospect considering all of his available options. Now, with the draft just a few weeks away, Henderson is lined up against some of the most promising young talent entering the league.

In a People magazine interview, Henderson let everyone know the level of confidence he has in himself in preparation for the draft.

"Scoot Henderson is a loving person with a crazy work ethic," Henderson said. "I do things with the motivation of my family and my city behind my back, and I want to be perceived as a confident young man who's overly determined to dominate. I'm determined to dominate the world."

In the 19 games he has played for the G League Ignite, Scoot Henderson has averaged 16.5 points (42.9% shooting), 6.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds. With the Ignite at 11-16 and four games out of playoff contention, Henderson was sat down to be in a proper position for the draft.

Henderson doesn't have his 3-point shot polished yet, but he does has a nice feel for the game as an all-around athlete. He can get to the rim with the frame he has for a guard while also being an excellent rebounder and playmaker.

Looking at Scoot Henderson's chances as a top three pick in the 2023 NBA draft class

The San Antonio Spurs have the No. 1 pick and are widely expected to draft Victor Wembanyama. He is 7-foot-5 with an impressive offensive package that can rival some of the best the league has to offer.

After the Spurs' pick, the Charlotte Hornets have the No. 2 pick. Interestingly, Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak prefers to draft a player who can fit seamlessly with the team as he talked about in a Fan Nation "All Hornets" article.

"I don’t think we’re where we need to be from a talent level, but we’ve got a lot more talent now than we did two or three years ago," Kupchak said. "So, I think we can be a little bit picky and take into consideration not only the overall talent but also the position.”

With this mindset heading into draft night on June 22, the Hornets might consider picking forward Brandon Miller. He averaged 18.8 ppg (43.0% shooting, including 38.4% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rpg. The pick would make sense in the Hornets' position as they look to build around star guard LaMelo Ball.

This then leaves the Portland Trail Blazers in prime position to draft Scoot Henderson. However, there is concern with this destination as Portland is dominated with guard play from Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons.

Even with that scenario, the Trail Blazers can still pick Henderson with the third pick, see how he performs at the professional level and assess accordingly.

