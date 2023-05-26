Can Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs make the playoffs in 2023-24?

The San Antonio Spurs were one of the NBA's worst teams this year, but they could possibly make the playoffs next season with Victor Wembanyama in the mix.

San Antonio finished with a record of 22-60 in the last season. However, they hit the jackpot by landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. While the Spurs have many intriguing players to choose from, Wembanyama is widely expected to be picked.

The French phenom is one of the league's most talked-about prospects. He stands 7'4" tall with an 8'0" wingspan. He can handle the ball, shoot, rebound, and block shots, and has the potential to be the best player in the NBA in the not-too-distant future.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This, of course, isn't the first time the Spurs have received the No. 1 pick. They won the lottery in 1987 and 1997, drafting David Robinson and Tim Duncan respectively. Both players spent their entire careers with the franchise and eventually made the Hall of Fame. They won two championships together and Duncan later picked up three more rings after Robinson retired.

Wembanyama could wind up leading the Spurs to a bunch of titles down the road, but we'll see if he can power the team to the playoffs next season.

Will the San Antonio Spurs have enough pieces to reach the 2023-24 postseason?

Keldon Johnson was San Antonio's leading scorer this season.

Wembanyama should make a major impact right away, emerging as San Antonio's top go-to guy. However, he isn't the only talented player on the roster. The Spurs also have quality young pieces like Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan.

Johnson was the team's leading scorer this season, averaging a career-high 22 points per game. Vassell only played 38 games due to injury, but put up a respectable 18.5 points per contest. Sochan did his best Dennis Rodman impersonation, rocking different colored hairstyles. The rookie forward also produced a solid 11 points and 5.3 rebounds a night.

Spurs Nation @SpursNationCP I'm not sure if he's Jeremy Sochan or Dennis Rodman I'm not sure if he's Jeremy Sochan or Dennis Rodman 😅 https://t.co/CDqF68YUtO

The Spurs could use an upgrade at the point guard spot. Tre Jones played well this season, averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 assists, but he's probably better suited for a backup role.

There's a chance that the team will sign point guard Fred VanVleet this summer if he declines his 2023-24 player option and becomes a free agent. VanVleet has had an outstanding career with the Toronto Raptors, helping the club win a championship and developing into an All-Star. Without a doubt, he would be an excellent addition and could help Wembanyama and Co. reach the playoffs.

Gregg Popovich, who coached both Robinson and Duncan, is still the Spurs' head coach. The legend has guided the franchise to five championships during his tenure. While title No. 6 won't be in the cards next season, a playoff berth is certainly a possibility, especially if Wembanyama pulls off a monster rookie year.

Poll : 0 votes