Will Adou Thiero get drafted in 2025? Arkansas star's NBA draft chances explored

One of the most intriguing prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft field is Adou Thiero. A late-blooming player, Thiero was added to John Calipari's 2022-23 team as something of an afterthought. He blossomed in his sophomore season at Kentucky and followed Calipari to Arkansas, where he was quietly perhaps the best player on Calipari's Sweet 16 team.

At around 6-foot-6, Thiero's pro chances would be better if he continued to grow taller. He's not a dead-eye shooter, but he's a good to go athlete who chose to stay in the Draft. Projections for Thiero suggest that he could edge into the end of Wednesday's first round or be picked in Thursday's second round. Here's a closer look.

Is Thiero eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft?

Three seasons playing for John Calipari won't hurt Thiero's NBA Draft prospects. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Yes, the junior wing is Draft eligible. He and Arkansas's Boogie Fland both entered the draft, but while Fland pulled out of the draft and transferred to Florida, Thiero has stayed in the draft.

Trending

Last year, Thiero averaged 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Theiro was also in the top 20 in the SEC in blocks and steals. He did shoot just 26% from 3-point range (and 28% for his college career). His athleticism and motor are impressive, even if his game could use some polish.

NBA Draft landing spots for Thiero

1.Brooklyn Nets

The Nets have five first-round picks, so picking them to land Thiero isn't exactly a big gamble. But mock drafts have linked them to the Arkansas standout, potentially at the 27th pick. Bleacher Report, on the other hand, has projected Thiero to the Nets, but with the 36th overall pick, sliding into the second round.

For an aging team full of mediocre players, Thiero's athleticism and intensity could help him find a fit. Brooklyn has plenty of skilled players, but adding some energy might be a key issue for the squad. Thiero could start with a small role, but could earn his way into a significant NBA career.

2. Boston Celtics

The Celtics have also been linked with Theiro, with picks at 28th and 32nd (pending any potential trades). The Celtics appear to be in the process of revitalizing a veteran-heavy team. Thiero could be a solid addition to a younger core. His open-court game and defensive efforts would make a nice fit, even on a talent-heavy Celtics roster.

3. Philadelphia 76ers

ESPN has linked Thiero to the 76ers. Philly has a solid nucleus, but has struggled to stay healthy. Thiero could arguably have enough athleticism to play three different positions at the NBA level. That kind of positionless skill is very much in vogue and would be helpful to the 76ers.

Now, that 76ers pick is 35th, so it would again involve Thiero falling into the second round of the draft. But getting the right fit could make that slide worthwhile for Thiero.

What do you think of Thiero's NBA prospects? Share your take below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.