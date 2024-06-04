Will Allie Ziebell make the UConn roster in 2024? Taking a closer look at Geno Auriemma's Huskies

The future of Allie Ziebell with the UConn Huskies looks promising. Accepted into the program by the legendary Geno Auriemma, Ziebell's high school career at Neenah High was amazing.

She scored 51% of her field goals and 44.9% from beyond the arc, as she led Neenah High to a 24-6 record and a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 1 state championship.

As UConn will have the luxury of key players like Azzi Fudd and All-American Paige Bueckers returning, the arrival of Allie Ziebell adds depth to an already formidable lineup.

While Ziebell will probably be on the bench for Auriemma, she joins a roster packed with talent, including Aubrey Griffin, Caroline Ducharme and Ayanna Patterson.

Apart from the abovementioned, Auriemma also signed the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2024, Sarah Strong. His squad is shaping up to be a powerhouse, ready to compete for the national championship.

Geno Auriemma excited about UConn's prospects for 2024-25 season ft. Allie Ziebell

Geno Auriemma is buzzing with excitement about UConn’s prospects for the 2024-25 season. After an eventful transfer season, Auriemma built a roster that he believes is primed for success. UConn’s social media shared his enthusiastic take on the new lineup.

"I think we filled a lot of the need with this class. The players we have can play multiple positions. Allie, Morgan and Sarah are all versatile. They can all put the ball in the basket and that's a big priority for any program," Auriemma said.

"To have three players coming in that can immediately have an impact on your team is pretty unique. I'm thrilled and I can't wait to get started with them in June," he continued.

Auriemma, who has been a cornerstone of UConn's success since 1985, has an impeccable eye for talent in the transfer portal. This season, among Auriemma’s standouts are Kaitlyn Chen, Sarah Strong and key recruit Allie Ziebell, who’s ranked No. 4 in her class.

Ziebell was named the state’s unanimous player of the year by The Associated Press after an impressive senior campaign, averaging 27.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

