Will Johni Broome get drafted in 2025? Auburn veteran's NBA draft chances explored

Auburn's Johni Broome was one of the top players in college basketball last season. In leading Auburn to the Final Four, the venerable Auburn big man showed a tremendous skill set that led to him being a first-team consensus All-American. But the NBA Draft is not as kind, as Broome did not hear his name called in Wednesday's first round.

But surely the standout Auburn player is a Draft prospect? After all, his 18.6 points and 10.8 rebounds per game in the SEC had to count for something. Here's a deeper look at Broome's rise as a prospect and some reasons for his fall... as well as a few guesses on his NBA Draft destination.

Is Johni Broome eligible for the 2025 Draft?

One of the best college basketball players in the nation, Broome is still waiting to hear his name called on Thursday at the NBA Draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Yes, the fifth-year center will be one of the older players in the draft class. Broome played two seasons at Morehead State, dominating the Ohio Valley Conference before transferring to Auburn after the 2021-22 season.

Trending

In his total college career, Broome amassed 2,698 points and 1,594 rebounds. He also blocked 419 shots. Broome improved steadily, earning three-time All-SEC honors and culminating in being one of the top players in the nation last season.

Potential NBA Draft destinations for Broome

1. San Antonio Spurs

Broome is barely 6-foot-10, so the idea of pairing him with massive center Victor Wembanyama seems ludicrous at first. But first, it means Broome, who developed as a 3-point shooter, could play the power forward spot. He could also replace Wemby at times for a small unit to deploy situationally.

San Antonio is developing a fairly guard heavy profile and another quality rebounder feels like a natural fit for the Spurs, who pick 38th overall.

2. Oklahoma City Thunder

The defending champions could use a low-body presence in the post. Broome has a much more physical style and developed lower body than skinny Chet Holmgren. He seems like a quality pickup for the Thunder, who have plenty of tall, narrow athletes, but not quite enough hard-to-move post players.

Broome has also had the benefit of competing in the SEC in the last three seasons, which should help ease his transition to the pro level. OKC picks 44th on Thursday.

3. Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks are aging, and players like Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis aren't getting any younger. Adding another capable big man who can pull the defense out with his 3-point shooting seems like a natural possibility. Broome's ability to stretch the floor could help make up for his lack of height.

Milwaukee might start looking to unload some veterans and so keeping reliable young contributors onhand would seem smart. The Bucks pick 47th on Thursday.

What do you think of Broome's NBA possibilities? Share your thoughts below in our comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joe Cox Joe is a journalist who covers college and professional sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He has written or co-written over a dozen sports books, including several regional best sellers. A member of the Society for American Baseball Research, Joe has been a guest on MLB Network, the Paul Finebaum Show, and numerous other television and radio programs. He has been inside MLB dugouts, covered bowl games and conference tournaments, and most importantly, still loves telling the stories of sports' movers and shakers. Know More