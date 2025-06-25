Will Mark Sears get drafted in 2025? Alabama star's NBA draft chances explored

Mark Sears had an eventful three-season stint with Alabama after serving his first two in Ohio. The fifth-year guard helped the Crimson Tide reach the Sweet Sixteen in 2023, the Final Four in 2024 and the Elite Eight this past season.

The Muscle Shoals, Alabama, native averaged 17.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals under Nate Oats' guidance. He was chosen a First-Team All-American last season and a Second-Team All-American in 2023-24.

With his college eligibility up, Sears declared for the NBA draft for a chance to play in the highest level of professional basketball in the world. However, there's a chance that he might get picked in the latter part of the second round despite his well-decorated resume and productive statistics.

Let's explore the factors why Mark Sears could fall to the second round of this year's draft.

Is Mark Sears eligible for the NBA draft?

Mark Sears is eligible for the 2025 NBA draft after spending five seasons at the collegiate level, and he will be 23 years old and four months by draft day on Wednesday. However, his height (5'10 3/4" without shoes) and age could prevent him from getting picked early in the annual event for future NBA prospects.

His height is considered small for the shooting guard position, with some players measured at around 6-4 to 6-7. He might even get snubbed in the point guard spot with some playmakers standing between six feet and 6-3.

His advanced age could also become an issue for the Alabama star, who might get passed over by NBA teams in favor of younger players for a longer career runway and development potential.

Mark Sears' NBA draft landing spots

#1 Orlando Magic

The trade to acquire Desmond Bane cost the Orlando Magic veteran guards Cole Anthony and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. With Bane possibly taking the shooting guard role and Jalen Suggs given the nod at point guard, a spot for a backup combo guard is left vacant.

Sears could easily fit in the role, as the Alabama star is capable of passing the ball to his open teammates and is an effective scorer as well.

#2 Los Angeles Lakers

Given the No. 55 pick in this year's draft, the Los Angeles Lakers could pick a heady combo guard who can play the point and shoot the rock in case he's given the opportunity by its two alphas — Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Mark Sears could still be available for the Lakers at that time, and he's a perfect choice, considering his ability to score and make some plays. He is a career 37.5% shooter from long range and averaged 3.9 assists per game during his five-year collegiate stint.

#3. Los Angeles Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers could allow Mark Sears to shine despite his small stature, considering the health of their two top stars, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. There will be times during the regular season when both players will need load management rest, and this would give Sears the chance to take over while they're sitting out.

Sears has proven in Alabama that he can take over one team with his skill and shooting ability. The only problem that he might face in the Clippers is coach Tyronn Lue's willingness to use a rookie as a scorer when all his veterans fail to produce.

