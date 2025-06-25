Will Nique Clifford get drafted in 2025? Colorado State March Madness standout's NBA Draft chances explored 

Nique Clifford is coming off the best season of his college basketball career. As a fifth-year senior for the Colorado State Rams, Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game. It was an incredible improvement from the previous season, where he averaged 12.2 ppg. Now he is preparing to start his pro career in the NBA.
Is Nique Clifford eligible for the 2025 NBA draft?
Yes, Nique Clifford is eligible to be selected in the 2025 NBA draft. He is out of NCAA eligibility, and as a result, he has declared for the draft. Media outlets and draft experts are not exactly sure when he will be drafted. While some believe there is a chance he could be a lottery pick, most outlets project him to be selected somewhere in the mid to late first round.
Nique Clifford NBA draft landing spots
#1 Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks appear to be one of the most likely destinations for Nique Clifford. Sports Illustrated, The Score and The Athletic have Clifford mocked to the Hawks. SI's Kevin Sweeney wrote this about Clifford's fit in Atlanta:
"Clifford’s a game-ready piece and a guy who would fit in well with Atlanta, which has collected several versatile, high-feel players to surround Young. The tape from his end-of-season explosion at Colorado State is very compelling."
If Clifford goes to the Hawks, he will join a squad led by one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA in Trae Young. The Hawks hold the 13th pick in the draft.
#2 New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans are another team that has been linked to Clifford. The Pelicans have two picks in the first round. Their first pick is seventh, which will not be used on Clifford. However, they also hold the 23rd pick. With that pick, the Pelicans could use it to select Clifford. He is mocked to the Pelicans in ESPN's latest mock draft.
#3 Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis is another team that has been linked to Nique Clifford. The Ringer has him as the No. 12-ranked player in the draft, calling him one of the most mature and well-rounded wings in the draft. They believe his frame is ideal for the modern NBA game.
In The Ringer's Kyle Mann's latest mock draft, he had Clifford going to the Magic with the 16th pick. However, this pick has since been acquired by Memphis. Bleacher Report and CBS Sports also have projections that include Clifford going to the Grizzlies.
