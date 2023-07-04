Will Shaq's daughter Me’Arah O’Neal follow Angel Reese to LSU? How Shaq's alma matter has the recruiting edge over Kentucky, Florida, & UCLA

Me’Arah O’Neal is more than just Shaquille O’Neal’s daughter. She is a basketball phenom who can dunk, shoot and dominate.

The 6-foot-4 junior is one of the top prospects in the 2024 class, with offers from Kentucky, Florida, UCLA and LSU.

But there is one school that might have an advantage over the others: LSU. That’s where her father became a legend, and where her friend Angel Reese just won a national title.

Tigers coach Kim Mulkey has been busy recruiting some of the top talents in the nation, and she got a special visit from a familiar face, Me’Arah O’Neal, back in February.

TimeoutSPORTS__ @TimeoutSPORTS3 Me’arah O’Neal the daughter of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a visit to LSU Me’arah O’Neal the daughter of NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal recently went on a visit to LSU 👀🏀 https://t.co/XjnvCgOk78

Me’Arah, who is one of the best prospects in the 2024 class, spent some time with the Tigers players, who welcomed her with open arms.

LSU star Angel Reese made a Tiktok with Me’Arah, and LSU guard Kateri Poole posted a picture of her on Instagram. Reese also hinted at a possible future partnership with Me’Arah, writing “Do I stay an extra year???” on her Instagram story.

Me’Arah O’Neal's versatile game has college coaches drooling

Me’Arah O’Neal

Me’Arah is making a name for herself as a versatile and dominant prospect in the 2024 class. The 17-year-old has been showcasing her skills on Instagram. A video posted by the page ‘stricklybball’ showcased her draining NBA-range threes and throwing down dunks.

Her brother Myles, a model and singer, showed his support with four crying emoji in the comments.

She is more than just a shooter and a dunker. She is a well-rounded player who can handle the ball, create for others and score from anywhere on the floor. She is currently ranked 35th in her class, but she has the potential to rise even higher as she continues to develop her game.

Me’arah’s impressive performance has caught the attention of many basketball fans, including the LSU Tigers, the reigning women’s NCAA champions. The Tigers could use a player like Me’arah, who can stretch the floor and challenge the likes of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, two of the best players in the country.

Me’Arah has not committed to any school yet, but LSU fans are hoping she will follow in her father’s footsteps and join the Tigers. She definitely has a bright future ahead of her, and we can’t wait to see what she does next as she prepares to join the college ranks in 2024.

