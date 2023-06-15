Would UConn basketball blast through the Big 12? How the conference stacks up if the defending champions join the fray

It's that time of the year again — conference realignment time — and the UConn Huskies are on the menu this time. They are a major basketball brand nationwide and that is one reason why the Big 12 is actively courting them.

There's also the little matter of them being the reigning NCAA Men's basketball champions. The Huskies program is being reported as a major target for the Big 12, not only in basketball but in all sports.

Brett Yormark, the Big 12 commissioner has already started laying the groundwork for the Huskies' move by visiting the campus and now it looks like more than just a rumor. The conference is going hammer and tongs after the huge and valuable Northeast market.

Is it a wise move for UConn?

Not all programs can give the same competition in every conference and that's why most Big 12 basketball coaches are behind the addition of UConn.

While UConn has just won the national championship as part of The Big East, there is additional value in joining the more competitive Big 12.

The biggest benefit to joining the Big 12 expansion would be the bump in revenue being estimated to be as much as $30 million a year. While they won't get the bump immediately, media rights contracts are always being renegotiated and it won't be long before they're seeing the revenue bump.

UConn needs the infusion of capital since it operated at a deficit of $53 million the past year and the immediate bump in revenues would be a welcome boost.

Would UConn steamroll the conference?

The reason why UConn probably wouldn't have it all their way is because of the vision of the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 is setting itself up to be the best conference in the nation by trying to poach even Pac-12 programs like Arizona State and Colorado.

The Pac-12 is reeling after getting some of their gems stolen away from them. The Big Ten took away USC and UCLA, leaving them vulnerable. It is being rumored that Oregon and Washington might be the next targets for the Big 12.

The Huskies have a big decision to make now. They have to look into the future and see where the winds of opportunity are blowing. They could wait out this offer by the Big 12 or wait for potentially more lucrative offers from The ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) and The Big Ten.

