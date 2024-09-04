“You heard the smack”: When Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan Anthony showed off his quirky side on field

NBA great Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony is a rising phenom in the youth basketball scene. The four-star prospect has been garnering all the attention, which he justified with impressive performances at events like Nike's EYBL Peach Jam, the SLAM Summer Classic and most recently, the BMB All-Star Game.

During a preparation matchup ahead of last year's EYBL tournament, Kiyan and his Team Melo played at West Fourth Street Courts in New York. In a YouTube video shared by Overtime in August, the 6-foot-5 guard showed a different side of himself. In the mic'd-up game, Kiyan was heard trash-talking to his opponent.

"He's the best one to do the job. You put anybody else on me it's an easy 30. I'm not even gonna lie," Kiyan said. "And you heard the smack. This is a 30-ball."

During the game, Kiyan jumped for a layup, but an opposition player fouled him, and they exchanged a few words.

"Who scared? Who scared? Ball don't lie, bro," Kiyan replied.

Fans in the comment section were amused to see politeness in trash talk, with some even comparing him to his dad, Carmelo.

"A lot of people get mic’d up and start showing out, buddy seem like he still cool calm and collected," a fan wrote.

"He definitely his father son the calm a** sh*t talking," another posted.

Kiyan Anthony gears up for second visit to Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony, the best high school player in New York, is scheduled to visit his father's alma mater, Syracuse, on Wednesday, the first day of fall recruiting period, per 247Sports.

Anthony trimmed down his college offers to six in July. Along with the Orange, he is considering Ohio State, Florida State, Rutgers, Auburn and USC. After Syracuse, Anthony plans to visit USC in mid-September. He has yet to announce the official visit schedule for the remaining schools.

Although Kiyan Anthony has over an 80% chance of joining Syracuse, per On3, he has not made any decision.

"It's no pressure going there. I know wherever I go, I'm just gonna go there and play my game," Kiyan said. "But my dad always tells me, 'Don't feel like you got to go to Syracuse because I went there. Really look into these colleges and choose where you want to go.' So, that's what I'm really looking forward to doing."

Kiyan Anthony will commit to a school in late October or November before his final high school basketball season starts, according to a report by Zagsblog.

