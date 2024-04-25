10 boom-or-bust prospects from Big Ten in 2024 NFL draft ft. J.J. McCarthy 

The Big Ten will have many players in the 2024 NFL draft as a new group of athletes looks to take their talents to the professional level. Last year, the Big Ten produced two top five picks. It will look to replicate that success once again.

Becoming a star is one of the most difficult tasks for a rookie, but there is always potential for a new star to emerge from the draft every year.

Here is a look at 10 boom-or-bust prospects from the Big Ten in this year's NFL draft.

10 boom-or-bust prospects from the Big Ten in the 2024 NFL draft

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

#10, Cornelius Johnson, WR, Michigan

Michigan wideout Cornelius Johnson is a projected fifth- or sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Johnson has excellent size and athleticism, with the ability to climb the ladder and bring down contested catches. He is a solid blocker in the run game but needs to improve his route running, agility, and reliability at the next level.

#9, Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin

Allen played three seasons in the Big Ten and ran for over 3,000 career yards. He is an extremely athletic back who can fight through contact for additional yardage. He still doesn't have the best breakaway speed, and the way he carries the ball puts him at risk of piling up fumbles.

#8, Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

A potential steal if he falls to the fourth round, Cade Stover is a tight end with an impressive catch ability who played five seasons in the Big Ten. Stover made a huge jump in 2022 as a pass catcher, going for 406 yards and five touchdowns. He is surprisingly quick for his size, but he needs to improve his blocking ability to become effective in the NFL.

#7, Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Jer'Zhan Newton impressed scouts in 2022 when he finished second in the Big Ten with 14 tackles for loss. That number fell to 8.5 in 2023, but Newton was still an effective force on the defensive line. Newton is an athletic lineman but is slightly undersized and needs to work on holding his rush lane when getting deeper into the backfield.

#6, Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

Fashanu is a highly skilled offensive tackle with the potential to be a star as an expected first-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft. He was a consensus all-American in 2023 in the Big Ten. He has the perfect frame for an NFL offensive lineman with a diverse skillset, but he needs to improve his technique and footwork.

#5, Tyler Nubin, SAF, Minnesota

Safety Tyler Nubin has the perfect size and length for his position and plays with a ball-hawking mentality. He uses his skillset extremely effectively but lacks a top speed that is competitive with other prospects at safety. He spent five seasons with Minnesota, giving him the advantage of more college experience, which he used to record over 50 total tackles for three straight seasons.

#4, Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State

Eichenberg led the Big Ten with 71 solo tackles in 2022 and is a physical, aggressive linebacker. He seeks out blocks, which can sometimes get him into trouble. He lacks the skillset necessary to fit into NFL coverage schemes and will need to improve his speed and quickness to become a standout linebacker in the league.

#3, Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

Hall drew the attention of NFL scouts in 2022, when he recorded 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his sophomore year. He is elusive and slippery against blocks, but at 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, he is extremely undersized for his position. If he can bulk up and work on his timing, he could be a standout in the NFL.

#2, J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

There has been no shortage of conversation surrounding the potential of Michigan's J.J. McCarthy. He is expected to be an early first-round 2024 NFL draft selection in what is a stacked quarterback class.

McCarthy has already worked in a pro-style offense under Jim Harbough and is an extremely accurate and efficient passer. However, his timing and ability to throw the ball deep down the field could hold McCarthy back from being a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

#1, Chop Robinson, LB, Penn State

Robinson is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after playing three seasons in the Big Ten with Maryland and Penn State. Robinson is an explosive linebacker on the edge and has exemplary speed and finesse.

He needs to work on perfecting his technique and staying under control if he is going to be successful at the next level. He has the skillset and speed necessary to disrupt offenses in the backfield, but he needs to perfect the small details of his game.

