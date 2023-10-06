College football has been around for over 100 years, and some rivalries date back to the first couple of years of college football's existence.

Rivalry games are some of the most anticipated games in each school's schedule for the season.

Longest college football rivalries

Here are the top 10:

#10 Penn vs Cornell

Penn vs Cornell first met in 1893 and is the 10th oldest college football rivalry.

For years, the game was played on Thanksgiving Day, but, now, will happen in early November this year. The game was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which snapped a streak of 101 years of the rivalry game taking place.

Penn leads the all-time series 76-47-5.

#9 Cornell vs Columbia

Cornell and Columbia first met in 1889 and have played each other 109 times. Outside of missing 2020 due to the pandemic, the rivalry game has been played every year since 1920. Cornell leads the all-time series 66-40-3.

#8 South Dakota vs South Dakota St.

South Dakota vs South Dakota State is a yearly rivalry between the two largest public universities in the state of South Dakota. The first time the schools met was in 1889.

The game is back to being the final game of the season for both schools, with South Dakota State leading the all-time series 56-54-7.

#7 Lafayette vs Lehigh

Lafayette vs Lehigh is known as 'The Rivalry,' and the game was first played in 1884.

The schools are just 17 miles apart in Pennsylvania, which adds to the rivalry. The schools have played each other 158 times, which is the most in college football history, with Lafayette holding leading the all-time series 81-72-5.

#6 Harvard vs Dartmouth

Harvard vs Dartmouth was first played in 1882 and has been the game that usually decides who wins the Ivy League. Harvard leads the all-time series 72-48-5.

#5 Yale vs Brown

Yale and Brown first played in 1880. The game is set to take place on Nov. 4 this year. Last season, Yale blew out Brown 69-17.

#4 Princeton vs Harvard

Princeton and Harvard first played each other in 1877, and the schools have met 114 times.

Outside of 2020 due to the pandemic, the game was played annually since 1919, with Princeton leading the series 59-48-7.

#3 Princeton vs Penn

Princeton vs Penn started a year before their rivalry with Harvard, as this game was first played in 1876.

To begin the rivalry, Princeton won the first 28 meetings, but the all-time series is now 68-44-1 for Princeton.

#2 Yale vs Harvard

Yale and Harvard first met in 1875, and the game is considered the most important in both team's schedule.

Yale leads the all-time series 69-61-8, with Yale being 3-2 in their last five meetings with Harvard.

#1 Yale vs Princeton

The Yale and Princeton rivalry first started in 1873, which makes it the longest rivalry in college football and one of the oldest rivalries in all of American sports.

The schools have met 114 times, with Yale leading the all-time series 79-55-10.