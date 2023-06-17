2024 4-star QB recruit Cole Welliver chooses UConn: Big 12 conversation plays a factor in the Huskies' signal-caller's declaration

Four-star quarterback Cole Welliver announced his commitment to play college football for the Huskies via his social media account on Thursday. He became Uconn football's most high-profile recruit since the start of the Jim Mora era.

The quarterback had convincing offers from esteemed programs such as Arizona State, Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Washington State, and a host of others. However, the Texas native ultimately made the decision to head to the state of Connecticut.

Welliver currently attends Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas. He transferred to the school from Flower Mound Marcus during the last offseason. He will play his final season in high school football under the guidance of former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

He has showcased his exceptional technique as a quarterback for his high school team. His skills have also been recognized through notable performances at various camps, including the Elite 11, Under Armour, and the recent Rival Camp held in April.

Notably, he becomes the first player from the Dallas area to choose UConn since the program signed four local players in the class of 2021. With his budding talent and the elite coaching he is about to benefit from, Welliver will hope to make a name for himself and be a name to remember for the program.

Big 12 talks played a huge role in Welliver’s decision

UConn extended an offer to Welliver in May, expressing their interest in recruiting him as one of the talents to lead the program’s future. They promptly arranged for him to visit the campus, and from that point on, everything fell into place, leading to his commitment.

The quarterback arrived at the university campus for his official visit on Tuesday night. He is said to have developed a strong affinity for the area. Throughout his stay, his fondness for the surroundings grew, and by the time he concluded his visit on Thursday, he had found his place as a Husky.

“It was just so nice up there. The facilities are so nice, everything about the school is just super nice. Everyone is nice there. The offense at my school right now is literally the exact same thing that UConn runs, so I feel like that would be a good fit for me.”

The topic of UConn potentially joining the Big 12 conference, a rumor that has gained traction in recent weeks, was discussed with Welliver during his visit. He acknowledged that this possibility was brought up and likely added another layer to the decision-making process.

“They were talking about the Big 12 and moving to the Big 12; saying how, if it does go through, how such a big deal that would be for all of the players and the school.”

We shall wait to see how the potential conference realignment talks work out for the Huskies. With the Big 12 mulling expansion, there seems to be the possibility of Uconn joining the conference alongside Colorado in the near future.

