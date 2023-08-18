The future of the Pac-12 has been one of the hottest topics for college football, and it appears it is getting closer to being resolved.

After eight of the 12 teams from the conference left over the past year, with six departing just in the past several weeks, the future of the Pac-12 was uncertain. There has been talk about merging with the Mountain West Conference or adding new teams, but there has yet to be much progress.

Now, CFB reporter Jim Williams provided an update that three of the four remaining Pac-12 members - Stanford, Cal, Washington State and Oregon State - are looking to get into the Atlantic Coast Conference.

"FRIDAY UPDATE - LITTLE CHANGE 1. Stanford/Cal/SMU continue to lobby the ACC for membership. They need 12 votes to get in. All three are willing to forgo media payouts for an unknown number of years.

"2. Stanford/Cal/OSU/WSU met yesterday to share the groups thoughts on the future. Including all four to the ACC or a new PAC.

"3. Again, everything hinges on if Stanford/Cal ro the ACC - SOMETHING HAS TO HAPPEN SOON IF THEY ARE GOING TO BE IN THE CONFERENCE IN 2024."

As Williams says, if Stanford and Cal go to the ACC, it will need to be done in the next few days. Also, the four remaining Pac-12 teams are still discussing their future, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see all four make a package deal.

Stanford and Cal have wanted to leave Pac-12

It shouldn't come as a surprise that Stanford and California are still hoping to join the ACC.

Recently, it was revealed the schools didn't get enough support in a vote by ACC presidents. It was disappointing news, but both schools have said they were looking at their future and could look to leave the Pac-12 conference.

"Our primary focus at this time is analyzing the available options and making the best decisions for Stanford and our student-athletes. We remain optimistic about Stanford's athletics future and remain committed to pursuing excellence in college athletics," Stanford's statement said.

Meanwhile, Cal has said the school won't wait on the sidelines and will actively explore its future.

"We are not watching and waiting from the sidelines. Together (we) are evaluating a variety of options that will ensure our student-athletes can continue to thrive, and that our intercollegiate athletics can continue to excel in a manner consistent with our international values," the Cal statement said.

As of right now, Stanford and Cal are both in limbo, but it appears a decision on their future as well as that of Pac-12's, would be made soon.