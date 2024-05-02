5 analysts who caught spotlight with bold takes on Shedeur Sanders-Xavier Smith controversy

The ongoing controversy between Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Buffaloes player Xavier Smith has become a focal point in the realm of sports analysis, drawing the attention of various analysts offering their perspectives on the matter.

Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, found himself embroiled in a social media altercation with Xavier Smith after the latter expressed discontent over Coach Prime's handling of roster changes.

Smith contemplated how Sanders alienated him from the team and degraded his confidence, and he cried about how no one understood his perspective.

"He was destroying guys’ confidence and belief in themselves..I was actually getting mad, like tears coming to my eyes. Because, bro, you never even tried to get to know me," Smith told The Athletic

Shedeur responded with a tweet:

"Ion even remember him tbh. Bro had to be very mid at best"

Shedeur's dismissive response to Smith's grievances sparked a flurry of reactions from sports pundits, each offering their bold takes on the situation.

#1 Shehan Jeyarajah, CBS Sports

In defense of Xavier Smith, Jeyarajah highlighted Smith's achievements post-Colorado, notably earning FCS Freshman All-American honors at Austin Peay.

Jeyarajah juxtaposed Smith's success with Colorado's struggling defense, suggesting that Smith could have contributed positively to the team, even if not as a starter.

"Notably, Xavier Smith went on to earn FCS Freshman All-American honors playing DB at Austin Peay while Colorado finished 127th nationally in passing defense and 98th in coverage grade."

#2 Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports radio host

Schwartz viewed Shedeur Sanders's response as reigniting a controversy that had begun to fade.

He suggested that Shedeur's comment prolonged the story's relevance, particularly as Shedeur's football career progresses, potentially impacting perceptions around the 2025 NFL draft.

"The story was basically out of the news cycle in 24 hours until the starting QB added his commentary. And most of the response I saw was rational. This happens at every program,"

#3 Lawrence Jackson Jr., NBC Sports analyst

Lawrence Jackson Jr. offered a nuanced perspective on the controversy, acknowledging that while Shedeur Sanders's tweet may have been ill-advised, it's essential to consider the familial dynamics at play. Jackson emphasized the instinct to defend one's family:

"Pretend it ain't Shedeur, Pretend it's just a man or a woman defending their father. And someone else is saying that Your father's destroying their confidence and on purpose, attacking your father character. I think a lot of us in most situations would defend family. On another front, somebody got a one to be at Colorado."

#4 Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247sports

Ivins shifted the focus to Shedeur Sanders's football potential, predicting a bright future for the quarterback in the NFL draft if he maintains consistency and stays healthy.

Ivins highlighted Shedeur's talent and the supporting cast around him, projecting a potential top-10 selection, if not a number-one pick.

"I'm not surprised at this. I mean, I think if, if Shedeur can do what he did last year consistently, and stay healthy. ... I think he's going to have an opportunity to, to, to go as high..Potentially maybe as number one, but certainly in the top 10,"

#5 Pat McAfee, ESPN College GameDay analyst

Pat McAfee empathized with Shedeur Sanders's defense of his father, acknowledging the pressure and scrutiny faced by prominent figures in football.

He suggested that winning could have mitigated the controversy, implying that Shedeur's response might have been different had the team performed better on the field.

"I think Deion, I think his son actually coming out, is just kind of stand up for his dad basically saying, come on now. We understand if we lose games, we can handle the heat. We understand what we're doing. If you win, you can do that."

Deion Sanders' confidence in Shedeur Sanders' NFL prospects amid Colorado's transition

Responding to criticism of his son Shedeur Sanders' criticism of Smith and a regressive 4-8 season, coach Deion Sanders expressed unwavering confidence in Shedeur's NFL potential, asserting:

"My son will be a top-five pick in the NFL draft."

Deion's belief in Shedeur Sanders's abilities reflects his history of confidence, evidenced by his successful tenure at Jackson State, where he achieved a remarkable 27-6 record over three seasons.

Colorado's struggles in the 2023 season were highlighted by a 4-8 record, but the team garnered attention with three consecutive wins, including a victory over TCU. Deion's confidence persists amidst changes in conference dynamics, with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah.

While Colorado ranks low in recruiting within the Big 12, they are bolstering their roster through transfers, boasting the sixth-ranked class nationally and acquiring 34 new players.

Shedeur Sanders will continue to lead the offense, building on his impressive performance in 2023, where he threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns, with only three interceptions, completing 69.3% of his attempts in 11 games.