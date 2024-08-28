Every year, there are great freshman who start their college football careers looking like busts. Many have lofty expectations placed upon them, and they can be hard to meet. Although many start players eventually meet those expectations, they can sometimes be quite slow out of the gate.

It wouldn't be shocking if some highly touted freshmen are underwhelming in Week 1.

5 freshmen who could be busts in Week 1 of college football

It's hard to call freshmen busts, but if they are disappointing in Week 1 that's no guarantee that they will never succeed in college football. It's important to keep expectations in check when it comes to freshmen. They often do not become stars immediately.

So, with that in mind, these are some potential freshman busts in Week 1.

#1, Jeremiah Smith, WR

As a wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith is coming into an already loaded WR room at Ohio State. He is a hugely talented player, but with some big starters already in place for the Buckeyes, he might not get as much action as fans might expect in Week 1. Coaches will likely try to protect him a little bit and limit his minutes. So, his stats might look underwhelming in Week 1.

#2, Dylan Raiola, QB

Dylan Raiola was one of the most sought-after recruits in his class, and being a quarterback increased the hype even more. At Nebraska, he has the potential to be a superstar. Still, he is commanding an offense that is not as QB-friendly as other programs. So, he could look like other freshman busts in Week 1 if he doesn't hit the ground running.

#3, Dylan Stewart, Edge

Although Dylan Stewart is expected to be a big part of South Carolina's defense, it might take a bit for him to get comfortable. It typically takes defensive players longer to adjust to the higher level of play as offensive players are stronger, faster and get the advantage of making the first move.

#4, Cam Coleman, WR

Coleman comes to help Auburn after a season when the passing offense was poor. Although he should help the offense significantly, his quarterback, Payton Thorne, might not have the time or accuracy to get him the ball consistently. This would hurt his stats and make him look like other busts.

#5, Boo Carter, DB

Carter comes into a strong Tennessee squad, and as a result, his minutes will be limited. He is unlikely to start the game but should get a decent amount of playing time in Week 1. Despite that, any limitation in playing time could make his stats look worse than his performance ends up being.

