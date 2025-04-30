5 impactful Colorado offensive players to watch out for in 2025 ft. Julian Lewis

Deion Sanders is set to enter his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, the team finished with a 9-4 record (7-2) and fourth in the Big 12 standings. Coach Prime hopes to lead his new roster to a successful 2025 season and potentially clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Colorado lost several key offensive players from last season, including Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback finished his senior year completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. On Dec. 28, Shedeur competed in his last game with the Buffaloes in their 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. He completed 16 of 23 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Another crucial player Colorado lost was wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He led the team in receiving yards with 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. His performance on offense and defense led to him winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Coach Prime will look to his returning and new stars to replace the offensive players that he lost this offseason. Here are five impactful playmakers to watch out for.

5 impactful offensive players for Colorado in 2025

5. Dallas Hayden, RB

Dallas Hayden could have an important role in Colorado's offense in his junior year. Last season, the running back was second on the team in rushing yards with 64 carries for 196 yards and one touchdown.

His best performance was in the Buffaloes' 48-21 win over the UCF Knights on Sept. 28. Hayden had 11 carries for 33 yards and his only touchdown of the season.

Sanders will be without Isaiah Augustave, who decided to transfer. Augustave led the Buffaloes in rushing yards with 85 carries for 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Coach Prime may look for Hayden to have more carries with Augustave off the roster.

4. Omarion Miller, WR

Omarion Miller is another star expected to have more opportunities in the 2025 season. The wide receiver was sixth in receiving yards on the team last year with 10 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown.

He returns after suffering a season-ending leg injury during Colorado's 31-28 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Oct. 12.

The wide receiver position for the Buffs has been impacted by players like Travis Hunter leaving for the NFL. Miller could be targeted more in his junior year.

3. Dre'lon Miller, WR

Dre'lon Miller should be among the key players in Colorado's offense. As a freshman, he was fifth on the team in receiving yards with 32 receptions for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

His best performance was in the team's 49-24 win over the Utah Utes on Nov. 16. The wide receiver recorded six receptions for 108 yards and one touchdown.

The wide receiver departures in the Buffaloes' offseason may allow him to be the primary target for the new starting quarterback to make plays with.

2. Julian Lewis, QB

Julian Lewis aims to have a prominent role in Coach Prime's offense. He joined the team after completing 736 passes for 11,010 yards and 144 touchdowns for the Carrollton High School Trojans (Georgia).

Lewis is hoping to replace Shedeur Sanders as the starting quarterback in his freshman year. Colorado fans were impressed with the highlights of his performance during spring training camp and see a bright future for him.

1. Kaidon Salter, QB

Kaidon Salter could be a key player that fans should keep their eye on for the 2025 season. Although they expect Lewis to be a starter, he is still competing with Salter for the role. Salter joined the team after playing four seasons for the Liberty Flames.

Last year, he had 147 completed passes for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns. One of his best showings was in Liberty's 37-17 win over the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Nov. 9. He led his team to victory by completing 11 of 15 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Salter also had nine carries for 94 yards and one touchdown.

Coach Prime has yet to decide who will be the starting quarterback. However, he could choose to have Salter start over Lewis because of his experience and to allow Lewis more time to adjust to college football.

