5 Ohio State standouts who could end Buckeyes' national championship drought in 2024 season ft. TreVeyon Henderson

The Ohio State Buckeyes have 11 straight seasons with bowl game appearances but only one national championship to show for during that time. The 2024 season will mark a decade since the team's last national championship win.

This year's roster is loaded with talent, so the Buckeyes have a great chance to become national champions again. Here is a look at five standout players who could end Ohio State's championship drought this season.

5 standouts who could end Ohio State's championship drought in 2024

#5. Will Howard, QB

Quarterback Will Howard throwing during Ohio State's spring game in 2024

The Buckeyes will have a new quarterback taking the snaps this season in Kansas State transfer Will Howard. Howard enters his fifth season after four with the Wildcats. He put up career-high numbers last season, throwing for 2,643 yards and 24 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 61.3%.

Former Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord transferred to Syracuse for the 2024 season after throwing for over 3,000 yards last season. Howard will take over and should perform with the weapons he has in 2024.

#4. Emeka Egbuka, WR

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Michigan

Emeka Egbuka will return to Ohio State for his fourth season and be the top target for new QB Will Howard in 2024. With Marvin Harrison Jr., last year's leading receiver, moving on to the NFL, Egbuka will lead the Buckeyes receiving core.

Egbuka's volume was down last season, catching 41 passes for 515 yards. However, Egbuka should bounce back this season and post numbers similar to that in the 2022 season. In 2022, he grabbed 74 receptions for 1,151 yards and two touchdowns.

Egbuka will be a major part of the Buckeyes' offense in 2024 and lead a deep and talented receiving core.

#3. Denzel Burke, CB

NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Missouri at Ohio State

Defensive back Denzel Burke is also returning for his fourth season with the Buckeyes in 2024. He is an experienced corner and one of the top players in college football at his position.

Burke ranked first in the Big Ten with 12 pass breakups in 2021 and third in 2023 with nine. He is a lockdown corner and will lead the Buckeyes talented secondary.

#2. Caleb Downs, S

Ohio State safety #2 Caleb Downs

Safety Caleb Downs was a major signing from the transfer portal out of Alabama. Downs is entering his sophomore season after playing extremely well as a freshman in 2023. He had 107 total tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss last season.

Downs is an aggressive, physical safety with a ball-hawking ability. Last season, he finished with two interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and a recovered fumble.

#1. TreVeyon Henderson, RB

Ohio State RB #32 TreVeyon Henderson

Standout running back TreVeyon Henderson is returning for another year with the Buckeyes after leading the team in rushing last season. Henderson has 2,745 career rushing yards and 37 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Buckeyes. Henderson is a big, physical back who runs with power.

He led the Big Ten in rushing yards per attempt in 2021 with 6.8. He is difficult to bring down and is a threat in the passing game.

Which standout player will be most important in the Buckeyes' quest to win a title in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

